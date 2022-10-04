Bandidos bikie raid: Victorian police arrest five Bandidos bikies over blackmailing ring

They arrested five members and associates and also found drugs and weapons

Five bikie gang members and associates of the Bandidos have been arrested in dramatic late-night raids over their alleged involvement in an extortion ring.

Detectives from the Echo Taskforce, along with officers from the VIPER task force, raided properties in Melbourne and Geelong in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The raids were part of an investigation into alleged threats made to a terrified victim in a group earlier this year.

Police have not released the identity of the alleged victim or the group they also belong to.

During their search warrants, detectives allegedly uncovered drugs and weapons at two properties.

A patched-up member, 53, who is the vice-president of the Bandidos, was arrested at his home in Rowville.

Officers also allegedly found knuckle dusters on his property.

He has been charged with extortion and possession of the restricted weapon.

Another patched member, 53, was arrested at his home in Norlane, where police allegedly discovered a hydroponic substance created with cannabis plants, dried cannabis, cocaine and amphetamines.

The man is charged with possession of drugs.

A Bandidos chaperone, 41, was arrested in Narre Warren and charged with extortion.

A probationary member, 35, was remanded in custody in Cranbourne East and charged with extortion and possession of cannabis.

A woman, 55, was arrested at her home in Hoppers Crossing but later released.

The Norlane man was granted bail and will appear before the Geelong Magistrates’ Court in January.

The other three men were also bailed and are due to appear in Latrobe Magistrates’ Court next Tuesday.

Echo Taskforce Detective Acting Inspector Ash Ryan said a number of police activities had targeted the Bandidos recently and officers would continue to “take action against these groups”.

“If they think they can operate above the law, they’re wrong,” she said.

“We will continue to target their criminal activities in whatever form it takes.”

Inspector Ryan added that while it was difficult for victims to come forward to speak to police about criminal matters, it had “overwhelmingly proved to be the safest approach”.

“We will hold offenders accountable and do everything we can to stamp out their violent and illegal activities.”

The investigation is ongoing.