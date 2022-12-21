Band of 50 US comics are vowing to commit to diversity in late-night TV shows

Amy Schumer, John Oliver and Trevor Noah are part of a group of more than 50 comedians, nighttime hosts and writers who pledged to improve “diversity, equality and inclusion” in a statement released Tuesday.

A string of stars, including Charlamagne tha God, Amber Ruffin, Samantha Bee, Desus Nice, and The Kid Mero, signed the Writers Guild of America East and West’s pledge to promote more diversity behind the scenes of television shows.

“As presenters, showrunners, executive producers and lead writers of late-night and comedy-variety television, we are committed to advancing diversity, equality and inclusion in our industry – not just as a matter of social justice, but as a understanding that the continued vitality and relevance of our work depends on hiring, empowering, retaining, developing and promoting diverse talent, and ensuring that our work on screen and beyond reflects the racial diversity of our country and audience.” said the statement.

It added, “While shows vary in staffing, structure and scheduling, the issues in this industry are systemic and the challenges faced by black, Indigenous and Colored writers must be addressed on every show.” As writers with authority and power in this system, we must maintain a common level of commitment to this work and maintain a certain ethic of behavior. We recognize and commit ourselves to that.’

The statement highlighted the fact that writers’ rooms have been “historically overwhelmingly white” late at night and suggested a number of actions to remedy this.

“We will seek applicants in more diverse spaces than the traditional set of colleges, universities and comedy spaces, and we will expand our existing networks by seeking recommendations from a broader and more diverse pool of writers, networks and lists,” the statement said. . .

The commitment came about from discussions with guild members to identify bottlenecks and propose solutions.

While the document is not a covenant agreement or an official policy that includes tracking plans or accountability measures, the WGAE told The Hollywood Reporter that the pledge, which does not directly involve production companies or employers, is “a tool the Guild can use to help track the progress of this efforts,” and that the union is “striving to enforce these standards as best it can.”

In July, Daniel Fienberg, chief TV critic for The Hollywood Reporter, wrote that late-night television is currently at a crossroads in terms of representation, with hosts like Desus and Mero and Trevor Noah having said goodbye to beloved shows in recent times. .

“Our members are aware of and committed to the ideas and actions in this important pledge,” WGAE Executive Director Lowell Peterson said in a statement.

The pledge is evidence that those in positions of power, as well as those at the staff writer level, are embracing the change needed to ensure BIPOC [Black, Indigenous, and people of color] voices are a vital part of the influential world of late night and comedy-variety television.”

How the DEI agenda has been adopted by Fortune 100 companies Diversity, equity and inclusion efforts have yielded tremendous gains in the US over the past few decades. In the last third of the 20th century, DEI was actually dominated and focused solely on affirmative action—the idea that worker and gender demographics should largely mirror population-level demographics. It didn’t necessarily matter whether women and people of color were fairly represented in the upper echelons of organizations or simply held entry-level positions; and the idea of ​​inclusion was a step beyond diversity that many had not even considered. Today the situation has changed dramatically. DEI efforts are much more prominent among employers of all sizes, and especially larger employers, where increased staffing needs lead to greater opportunities for diversity, and where corporate budgets provide more resources to establish DEI efforts. All of the country’s 100 largest companies now have some form of DEI policy. “I have researched the programming of and confirmed that they have now all adopted so-called DEI programs,” Christopher Rufo wrote in an article for City Journal. ‘These initiatives are no longer limited to high-tech companies in coastal enclaves; they have spread to traditionally conservative sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, insurance and oil and gas. The result is clear: every major corporation in the United States has embraced the DEI ideology and begun to make it a permanent part of their legal and human resources bureaucracies.” Source: HR Daily Advisor

The commitment concludes: “These commitments are just the beginning of a long process. We need to create an industry where diversity is not an ambitious goal, but a fundamental asset. Our industry will not be a diverse, equitable, and inclusive industry until it is standard practice – until industry pipelines and hiring processes, room cultures, and oversight structures at shows combine to create an environment where we don’t hire miscellaneous writers on writing staff, but rather hire writers on various writing staffs.’

Writers on the Writers Guild of America East and West staff wrote in the endorsement, “As writers of this series, we support the commitment signed by supervising writers and firmly believe that it will not only benefit our workplaces, but also the shows we make together. ‘

The promise has four primary explanations.

Among these commitments is revising the writing package process that has long been the calling card for aspiring writers, including providing sample formatting and allowing additional material from writers with non-traditional backgrounds, and implementing “mechanisms to readers’ bias and unfamiliarity with historically excluded cultural perspectives and references.

The pledge also commits to creating and maintaining workplaces that are “safe, respectful and free from retaliation and retaliation.”

Josh Gondelman, who served as lead writer and executive producer on Showtime’s Desus and Mero, which ended in June, said in a statement: “I have great hope that this pledge can be a meaningful step toward creating fairer, more inclusive comedy. /variation. workplaces where writers of all backgrounds can flourish in supportive environments.

He added, “I’m thankful for the hard work of countless writers to create a workable blueprint and get so many people in the industry to commit to actually taking those actions.”

“Diversity, equality and inclusion” is at the top of the agenda of many major US corporations, as well as the Biden administration. It refers to a set of practices designed to ensure that people from a wide range of socio-demographic backgrounds are represented and can thrive in a workforce; and an organization’s actions and services to the public that take into account the needs and desired outcomes for all its stakeholders.

On President Joe Biden’s first day in office, he signed Executive Order 13985 (Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government), which established that affirmatively promoting equity, civil rights, racial justice, and equal opportunity responsibility of the entire government. The order established that it is his administration’s policy to cultivate a workforce that draws from the full diversity of the nation.

In October, US Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen announced the inaugural members of the Treasury Advisory Committee on Racial Equity. The first-of-its-kind commission provides recommendations and advice to Yellen and Deputy Secretary Wally Adeyemo on efforts to promote racial equity in the economy and address acute inequalities for communities of color.

“We know we have to do everything we can to build a fairer economy, which is why we’ve put racial equality at the top of our agenda at the Treasury Department and in the Biden administration,” Yellen said.