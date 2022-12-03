Bancroft digs in for third century of the season

Western Australia 4 for 279 (Bancroft 116*, Cartwright 78, Sandhu 3-33) trail Queensland 6 for 295 Dec by 16 runs

Western Australian opener Cameron Bancroft made his third century of the Sheffield Shield season to put his side in a strong position at stumps on day three of the clash with Queensland.

The former Test batsman was a study in concentration and class in an unbeaten 116 from 332 deliveries at the Gabba as the league leaders finished day three at 4 for 279. The prospect of a result in the match looks slim after the first day faded . through the rain.

Bancroft hit for all 112 overs bowled on day three. On the last day, the same number of overs will be delivered to make up for lost time.

The Queensland attack stayed up to their task with Gurinder Sandhu stingy and menacing.

Bancroft and Sam Whiteman initially combined for a 90-run opening lead. Hilton Cartwright was the most aggressive of the batsmen, adding 145 runs for the third wicket with Bancroft.

Bancroft is now the only Shield batsman to make three centuries this season and has scored 435 runs at an average of 48.33.

“I’ve played in some games this season where it’s been challenging to hit and I’ve tried to enjoy it as much as possible,” Bancroft told AAP. “I’ve tried not to overcomplicate things and make my playing more natural with my hands, my taps, my head… all these really simple cues.

“There are days when things are going well for me and days when it’s challenging, but if you can bridge those gaps then hopefully you’ll have more good days.”

Bancroft said it would be difficult to force a result on the final day.