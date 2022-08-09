Banana peels make sugar cookies better for you

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



Banana peels are no longer always intended for the trash or compost. They make their way to the people’s plates, replace pork in ‘pulled peel’ sandwiches, and are fried in ‘bacon’. And now researchers report in ACS Food Science & Technology show that including banana peel flour in sugar cookie batter makes the treats healthier. In taste tests, cookies spiked with some banana peel flour were more satisfying than those baked with wheat flour alone.

Interest in plant-based diets and reducing food waste is growing, and people want creative ways to use every part of their fruits and vegetables. Banana peels are one such waste that chefs and home cooks experiment with, but these peels are extremely fibrous, making them unpleasant to eat raw. Recently, scientists have discovered that they can grind the peels into a flour rich in fiber, magnesium, potassium and antioxidants. And when small amounts of wheat flour in bread and pastries were replaced by the new flour, the baked goods were more nutritious and had acceptable flavors. However, similar experiments have not been done on a large scale with cookies. So Faizan Ahmad and colleagues wanted to replace some of the wheat flour in sugar cookies with banana peel flour, to assess the nutritional quality, shelf life and consumer acceptance of the cookies.

To make banana peel flour, the researchers peeled ripe, undamaged bananas and blanched, dried and ground the peels into a fine powder. They mixed varying amounts of powder with butter, skimmed milk powder, powdered sugar, vegetable oil and wheat flour, made five batches of sugar cookies and baked them.

Increasing the amount of banana peel flour from 0 to 15% in the batches resulted in browner and harder products, which could be a result of the increased fiber content of the peels. In addition, banana peel flour cookies were healthier, with less fat and protein, higher amounts of phenols and better antioxidant activities than the conventional ones.

A trained panel found that cookies with the smallest banana peel flour substitution (7.5%) had the best texture and highest overall acceptability compared to the other batches. This batch also kept well at room temperature for three months – it tasted the same as the wheat-only versions after the long storage period. Because cookies can be enriched with some banana peel flour without affecting consumer acceptance, the researchers say this addition could make these baked goods more nutritious.

Asima Shafi et al, Effect of the addition of banana peel flour on the shelf life and antioxidant properties of biscuits, ACS Food Science & Technology (2022). Asima Shafi et al, Effect of the addition of banana peel flour on the shelf life and antioxidant properties of biscuits,(2022). DOI: 10.1021/acsfoodscitech.2c00159

