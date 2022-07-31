Banana Boat recalls spray-sunscreen after it was found to contain cancer-causing chemical BENZENE

Banana Boat has recalled one of its spray sunscreens after traces of the cancer-causing chemical benzene were found during product testing.

Edgewell Personal Care Company, the manufacturer of the product, issued a voluntary recall of Banana Boat Hair & Scalp Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 on Friday.

An internal review found small amounts of benzene in some samples of the product, despite benzene not being an ingredient in Banana Boat products.

The unexpected levels of the product came from the propellant the sunscreen sprays from the aerosol, the company confirmed to the FDA.

Health experts claim that exposure to benzene, a colorless chemical with a sweet smell, can lead to blood disorders, leukemia and other cancers.

Customers can identify affected products by the lot numbers on the bottom of the can. The recall includes lot numbers 20016AF, 20084BF and 21139AF

Edgewell is recalling three batches of six-ounce Hair & Scalp sunscreen that were distributed nationwide.

The products have an expiration date of December 2022, February 2023 and April 2024.

The company says no other products are included in the scope of the recall and can continue to be used safely.

Edgewell was not advised of any adverse effects of the recalled sunscreen.

“Daily exposure to benzene in the recalled products is not expected to cause adverse health effects according to an independent health assessment using established exposure modeling guidelines,” Edgewell said in a statement.

Anyone who has purchased the now recalled product can request a refund from Banana Boat.

Last summer, Johnson & Johnson recalled all of its Aveeno Protect + Refresh aerosol sunscreen after internal testing found low levels of benzene in some products tested

The company said the recall was taken “as a precaution” as daily exposure to the trace amounts of benzene in the products “is not expected to have any adverse health effects.”

Procter & Gamble Co. also issued a benzene-related recall in 2021 after traces of the product were found in the antiperspirant sprays Old Spice and Secret.

Last November, the manufacturer recalled a total of 18 types of sprays.

As with Banana Boat’s sunscreen, testing by Procter & Gamble showed that traces of benzene came from the propellant used to spray the product from the can.