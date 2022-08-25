Ban on Brachycephalic Obstructive Airway Syndrome (BOAS) dog breeds looms after puppy farming report

Animal abusers and dodgy pet shops who act as fronts for cruel backyard breeders are among the targets of a landmark new report on puppy breeding in Australia.

The report, presented in NSW parliament on Thursday, could see breeders selling dogs bred with harmful traits — including popular breeds such as French bulldogs and pugs — being forced to pay for expensive life-saving surgeries.

The inquiry was set up last November to examine a bill from Animal Justice Party MP and vegan bodybuilder Emma Hurst, which seeks to tighten legal requirements for breeders.

The New South Wales Puppy Farming report contained 18 recommendations, including several seeking to close the loopholes exploiting unethical backyard breeders in NSW.

One such loophole would prohibit anyone convicted of animal cruelty from operating a breeding facility in NSW.

Ms Hurst says “pathetic” laws currently allow this.

In one case, an Inverell man was allowed to continue running a breeding operation with more than 100 dogs, despite being convicted of 18 counts of animal cruelty.

Another loophole that animal advocates want to close would prevent anyone allowed to breed in another state from moving their operation to NSW.

Animal welfare advocates have denounced the cruel selective breeding for “cute” in certain breeds, including French bulldogs, pugs, Boston terriers and Cavalier King Charles spaniels.

“This research has shown how pathetic our current animal protection laws are – we are failing to protect companion animals from abuse in NSW,” said Ms Hurst.

“We need to make sure that anyone convicted of animal cruelty is never allowed to run an animal breeding business.”

One of the main goals of animal welfare advocates is to bring NSW closer to a partial ban on ‘babyfaced’ breeds, including some of Australia’s most popular dog picks.

The test that the AVA says should prohibit a dog from breeding or being shown is whether the length of the muzzle is less than a third of its skull

The Australian Veterinary Association (AVA) wants any dog ​​with ‘snout length less than a third of the skull length’ to be banned from breeding or exhibition because of the suffering inflicted on the animal.

“We definitely need to breed harmful traits out of these dogs,” Ms Hurst said.

“It has gotten so out of hand that we now have animals that suffer every day and something urgently needs to be done.”

Last week, a backyard dog breeder showed off his wealth on social media after selling dogs online for huge profits.

The breeder, named Anthony, films himself spreading literally thousands of dollars in $50 bills over a bed, before showing himself in designer clothes, encouraging others to start a dog farm.

He claimed to make enough money selling Cavoodle puppies to feed a $20,000-a-month lifestyle that includes luxury cars, flashy overseas vacations, and fancy dinners at expensive restaurants.

Maureen Elvy admitted to Daily Mail Australia that she spent $200,000 on surgery to fix shocking health problems her French Bulldog Phoebe had suffered as a result of unreliable breeding practices

In Sydney, Cavoodle puppies—a mix of Poodle and Cavalier King Charles Spaniel—sell for up to $6,000 each.

Ms Hurst said dodgy pet shops acting as ‘covers’ for puppy farms should be forced to operate ethically or banned.

She acknowledged that many pet stores have changed their model to sell rescue animals, but many have resisted and continue to sell animals purchased from breeders.

“There’s a high probability that a lot of the animals in pet stores come from backyard breeders and puppy farms,” ​​she said.

“We want that to be banned.”

Limits are needed on the number of dogs a breeder can have, the Senate committee found behind the report.

Mick Veitch, chair of the Select Committee on Puppy Farming in NSW, said there were more than 900 submissions to the survey and 6,000 responses to an online questionnaire.

“There is no doubt that keeping puppies and kittens is a horrific practice at worst, with offenders largely operating underground,” he said.

Why Animal Rights Activists Want Puppy Farms Banned? “Puppy farms condemn dogs to a cruel life in facilities where they are confined, often in appalling conditions, without socialization, exercise or access to veterinary treatment. “These dogs deliver litter after litter until they are physically unable to continue and their puppies may have physical abnormalities or illnesses due to poor breeding practices or poor nutrition. Although it is a smaller industry, cats in kitten farms also suffer from similar cruelty.” – Animal Justice Party

The more dogs there were, the less likely a breeder could guarantee their welfare, the report found.

Ensuring the welfare of animals in industrial-scale breeding facilities would be impossible without imposing staffing ratios and socialization requirements on the animals.

The report recommends that the government introduce a comprehensive liability regime that would hold breeders accountable for any congenital or genetic health problems that occur in an animal’s first year of life.

A devoted dog owner admitted to Daily Mail Australia that she spent $200,000 on surgery to fix shocking health problems her pet suffers from as a result of unreliable breeding practices.

Maureen Elvy’s French bulldog, named Phoebe, has required spinal, respiratory, and genital surgery, and regular immunotherapy that has cost $2,000 per treatment since she got the dog in 2017.

Stricter laws enacted in Victoria and Western Australia, and expected to be introduced in South Australia, had pushed larger breeders to move across the border, the study said.

“The policy landscape across Australia is changing, and NSW communities, particularly border towns, are being affected,” said Mr Veitch.

“The NSW government needs to take action to address this impact and keep up with the community’s changing expectations about animal welfare.”

Mr Veitch said people wanted to make sure their pets were ethically bred and well cared for before bringing them into their homes.

Backyard dog farm owners openly show off their wealth online — with animal rights groups concerned about their practices

Anthony (pictured) claims to make enough money selling Cavoodle puppies to feed a $20,000 a month lifestyle

The commission was concerned that people with animal cruelty convictions could continue to breed.

Potentially illegal and complicated breeding schemes, where people bring their pets back to breed or deliver a litter, was another area where the laws needed to be tightened.

If Mrs Hurst’s bill is not passed, the committee recommends that the government urgently introduce its own legislation.

More guidelines for breeding arrangements, limits on the number of animals a breeder can have and the litters they can provide, and more funding for animal welfare organizations are some of the other recommendations.