Bamboo socks: Mitch Cooper the miner raves about essential for tradies

A miner has unveiled the one ‘must-have’ device for anyone looking to work in the industry or anyone who works in a trade: bamboo socks

Miner Mitch Cooper recently made a video highlighting the “bizarre” must-have and promising people that they’ll thank him later for the unsolicited advice.

“Don’t get caught out in raunchy boots and feet, invest in bamboo socks,” he said in the video’s caption.

Mitch claims that cheap “cotton socks” or synthetic substitutes “make your feet stink.”

He warns the future miners that they will wear their shoes 14 hours a day.

“Cotton socks will make your boots stink, your feet stink, and they’ll feel like they’re rotting your feet,” he said.

He then warned about the socks he loves, admitting that “they take a long time to dry.”

He added that employees should prepare to have them in the dryer for “a few hours” or have a clothesline in their rooms so they can hang out overnight.

Why should you embrace bamboo socks? Bamboo socks are strands of bamboo fiber that are tightly woven together. Actually, bamboo fabric is a great option for those looking for an eco-friendly alternative to cotton. Bamboo fabric is pleasant and soothing to the skin * These socks are the most comfortable and softer socks for both men and women, boys and girls. They have a cushioning sole to keep your feet super comfortable * Bamboo has antibacterial properties thanks to an antimicrobial bio-agent naturally present in the fiber. It is called bamboo kun. This agent repels both pests and other irritants. This is why bamboo can be grown naturally, without pesticides * Bamboo socks are designed to protect your feet from moisture because the fiber is super absorbent. They wick moisture away from the feet and keep them dry and comfortable * Bamboo socks are thermoregulatory. They help regulate the temperature of your feet * The natural bamboo fiber socks are very gentle on the skin, making them ideal for people who are allergic to materials such as wool or synthetic fibers such as nylon. In addition, bamboo socks provide excellent UV protection that can prevent sunburn, a dangerous condition for diabetic patients Source: Bamboo Plants

The miner’s fans, fellow miners, agreed with his “100 percent” video.

Some added that the bamboo socks “don’t rub,” making them more comfortable than regular socks.

The miner has shared dozens of videos with helpful tips on how to get into mining and what to expect as a beginner.