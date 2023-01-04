Bambi Northwood-Blyth strips down to a bikini during romantic trip with her new boyfriend Eric Marx

<!–

She was spotted cuddling with her new boyfriend, handsome American restaurateur Eric Marx, at Sydney Airport on Friday.

And the couple in love is now enjoying a romantic getaway in a beautiful location on the beach Down Under.

Documenting their journey on Instagram, the stunning model shares photos of the pair snorkeling, hiking and meeting a kangaroo.

Bambi Northwood-Blyth stripped down to a bikini this week while enjoying a romantic getaway with her new hunky American restaurateur beau, Eric Marx, in Australia

In one image, the brunette beauty is stripped down to a blue and white bikini as she enjoys a swim in the sea.

In another, she wore shorts as they strolled down to the private beach.

The pair also got a selfie with a pair of kangaroos on what appeared to be a golf course.

The model, who was once married to controversial fashion designer Dan Single, was spotted cuddling with Eric as they landed at Sydney Airport last week.

They set up a tactile display while they waited at baggage claim.

Bambi and her ex-husband Dan split in 2017, a month after he fell “feet first” from a bedroom window at the Hotel Grand D’Amour apartment in Paris.

After the horrific accident, Bambi was seen running to a nearby hospital, where Dan was put into an induced coma.

A month later, previously supportive fans turned on him, calling him “pathetic” for using the fundraising website Go Fund Me to ask for $250,000 to cover hospital bills.

It was later alleged that Bambi was “mortified” at Dan’s decision to ask for money, and reports later surfaced speculating that the pair had split in the fallout.

In another photo, Bambi wore tiny shorts as they strolled down to a private beach