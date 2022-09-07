Bam Margera seen leaving FL bar with female friend after cutting ties with parents to escape rehab 

<!–

Troubled Jackass star Bam Margera was seen at 1am leaving a Florida bar with a girlfriend after breaking ties with his parents to escape a court-ordered rehab.

Margera, 42, left a substance abuse treatment program on Sunday and was seen early Monday morning shortly after enjoying a drink at Tavern 57 in Sarasota.

A video obtained by TMZshows the former skateboarder leaving the tavern around 1 am with an unknown friend.

Margera is led out of the bar, which is why his hand seems to waddle to the parking lot before he appears.

The TV personality reportedly left a Florida rehab on Sunday after meeting a lawyer on the treatment program who told him he could get out of his court-ordered rehab by leaving the state, sources told TMZ.

It is unclear whether Margera plans to leave Florida or not.

He was seen leaving the tavern with a friend, who had to lead him out by the hand

He was also seen on Monday taking pictures with fans outside the bar

The star was ordered by the court to enter rehab after a disturbance at the Don CeSar Resort Hotel in St. Petersburg, Florida, near his 42nd birthday last September.

Police were called to the scene to take care of an “emotionally disturbed person.”

He is also reportedly not speaking to his parents and staying with a family friend while in Florida. Margera has reportedly not spoken to his wife Nikki or his son Phoenix since she was in rehab in June.

The star also went into rehab twice in June and was spotted in Deerfield and Delray Beaches.

Bam reportedly left the clinic at one point in part due to his split with second wife Nikki Boyd. The site reported that Bam hadn’t heard from Nikki or his son for over a week before choosing to flee in June.

“She has not responded to Bam’s calls or texts and was absent from his recovery process,” a source told TMZ at the time.

“Because of the divorce, Bam was staying in a sober house when he got out of rehab without authorization.”

On September 15, Nikki had filed legal documents in Los Angeles seeking full custody of little Phoenix, which would allow Bam to supervise the visit.

The star is reportedly not talking to his parents after leaving rehab

He also reportedly hasn’t heard from his wife Nikki or his son Phoenix (pictured together)

Sources told TMZ it’s likely that a police intervention team will look for the Jackass star and try to return him to rehab.

In October, the star’s former director, Jeff Tremaine, claimed that Margera is a danger to himself when drinking.

The star also had to sign a sobriety statement to sign up for Jackass 4, but he ended up breaking it.