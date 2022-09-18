Bam Margera is back in rehab after escaping from court-order in-patient program twice

Bam Margera has returned to his court-ordered rehab program with significant changes to his treatment plan to avoid another escape attempt.

According to TMZhas a judge restructure Bam’s treatment to no longer require him to stay in an inpatient facility, as he has for the past year.

However, he will reportedly still have to see a psychiatrist regularly and will be required to stay sober and continue taking classes.

In May, the skateboarder celebrated ‘one year of treatment’ for drug and alcohol abuse at a Boca Raton facility and planned to attend outpatient treatment classes for the next two months.

Just weeks later, he was reported missing at his rehab center on June 13 after escaping the facility for a second time.

Sheriff’s deputies and a crisis intervention team found the 42-year-old troubled TV star days later at a hotel in Deerfield Beach, Florida, and took him back to another rehab facility.

The reality star claimed he left the treatment center because he was worried he would be prevented from seeing his son and he was worried he wouldn’t be able to raise him if he was in rehab.

He is reportedly estranged from his wife Nikki Boyd, who has made no attempt to contact him since he has been in rehab.

In May, the Jackass alum broke his right wrist ‘for the 10th time’ and dislocated his right elbow while skateboarding, but refused pain medication due to his sobriety.

Margera has been in rehab for a year following an incident in September 2021 when authorities responded to an emotional disturbance call.

Last February, the former Jackass star shared a disturbing video admitting that he had been dealing with suicidal thoughts. The MTV personality, who has long struggled with substance abuse, opened up about considering suicide and revealed that he went as far as looking up how to tie a noose online.

In June, Margera privately settled his wrongful termination lawsuit against the Jackass creators over his firing (due to testing positive for Adderall) from the successful fourth film, Jackass Forever.

Also in June, Jackass executive Jeff Tremaine said Bam threatened him and his family in a successful petition to obtain a temporary restraining order against the former MTV star.

In a text message, Bam swore to Tremaine: ‘I’ll kill you in a mother f****** punch.’ The bad blood stems from Bam’s removal from Jackass 4 in February due to concerns from producers about his reliability and sobriety.

Insiders told TMZ that Margera failed to comply with the terms of an agreement from producers that included drug testing, breathalyzer testing, taking his prescribed medication and visiting a mental health professional.

In May, Jackass staple Steve-O took to Instagram to defend Tremaine and Knoxville for helping organize a life-saving intervention when he had serious substance abuse issues.

“Everybody bent over backwards to get you in the movie and all you had to do was not get loaded,” Steve-O said. ‘You have continued to be loaded; it’s that simple. We all love you as much as we all say we do, but no one who loves you can enable or encourage you to remain ill.’