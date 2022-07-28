Baltimore slugger Trey Mancini hits WILD inside-the-park home run

Trey Mancini hit an inside-the-park homerun on Thursday in what might be his last at bat as a golden oriole at Baltimore’s Camden Yards.

The 30-year-old slugger is rumored to be on the move for Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline, but with the Orioles now in the fray, it’s not clear what they’ll do next. Baltimore had a 10-game winning streak prior to the All-Star break, then held out at this homestand against two tough AL East rivals.

Mancini, who was drafted by Baltimore and survived a cancer scare while playing with the team in 2020, could be a valuable batter for the Orioles as they continue their climb up the AL East standings.

In any case, Mancini treated Thursday as a potential “goodbye” and surprised fans — and himself — by hitting the first inside-the-park home run of his career.

O’s fans gave Mancini a standing ovation as he came out with one on and two outs in the eighth to give the home side a 1-0 lead. He then lifted a routine fly to the right, but the Rays’ Josh Lowe seemed to be having trouble with the sun.

“When I play here on right field towards the end of these 12:30 and 1:00 pm games, I know the sun is going to be very hard on the right fielder,” Mancini told Orioles broadcasters after the 3-0 win. -victory. “So the moment I saw him put on his glove, I knew I had to get to work, to get to work. Luckily it took the leap it did and I was able to get by.

The ball hit the left side of his face and bounced off, allowing the slow-footed Mancini to circle the bases.

“Of everything that’s happened in my career, I think a home run in the park is by far the craziest and probably [had] least chance of anything happening in my career,” Mancini said.

Mancini, the designated batter for Baltimore, took a curtain call for the bottom of the ninth to acknowledge the crowd.

“I would treat this week as if it was my last week, just in case, because the probability is greater than zero,” Mancini said of the trade rumours. “But I have no idea what’s going to happen.

“But it would have done me good to get a little caught up in it if I didn’t feel great on the record with the struggles, instead of soaking up every minute here at Camden Yards.

“I was summoned by the Orioles nine years ago,” he continued. “It’s my tenth season with the organization, so it’s the only place I know, so I love it here.

‘It’s my home. A big part of me will always be here.”

Mancini has had a year of ups and downs for the Orioles, hitting .268 with nine home runs and a respectable on-base percentage of .345.

Thursday’s highlight came on Mo Gaba Day in Camden Yards, honoring the life of a young Orioles fanatic, who lost his eyesight and later his life while battling cancer. It was Gaba who helped Mancini keep a 2018 slump in perspective, the Orioles slugger explained in 2020 as he was going through his own cancer battle.

“He and I have become friends over the years,” Mancini wrote. “He’s had attacks with a few different cancers, and he’s blind and has a hard time getting by.

“But he also just has the best outlook on life I’ve ever seen,” Mancini continued, sharing a story of his prolonged slump in 2018. “Through that tough year in 2018, I stayed back in Baltimore for the All- Star break so I could spend a day with him and his mom – took them to Dave & Buster’s to hang out and just have a normal day.

“Well, in March, when I was in the hospital, Mo actually called me to ask how I was doing. He told me he was worried about me and wanted to make sure I was okay

“The 13-year-old boy with cancer who calls me to make sure I’m okay? It blew me away.’

On Thursday, Gaba was on Mancini’s mind again.

To make it happen today, and on the Mo Gaba day of all days — I know he was smiling up there — and laughing at me as I ran around the bases — you can’t write it better than that.