Baltimore ex-gang member who painted ‘no shoot zone’ signs around city is shot three times

A former Baltimore mobster who uses graffiti to designate “no shoot zones” to discourage gun violence around the city was shot in the back, neck and jaw on Wednesday.

“I was shot three times,” Tyree Moorehead, 46, told reporters on Wednesday. “A bullet went through my jaw, my neck and one is still in my back.”

He is known for creating more than 250 no shoot zones in Baltimore in places where someone was shot and killed in order to raise awareness for the problem.

Moorehead, himself a former gang member, has admitted to shooting up to 20 people as a teenager before serving 11 years in prison after a shootout with police at the age of 15.

In a video posted on what appears to be Moorehead’s Instagram page, he said he was shot near Monument Street while going to the store in downtown Baltimore.

Moorehead apparently got home from the shooting before the police arrived, and the injured 46-year-old can be heard saying to the medics, “I think I was shot in the neck and back, I think.”

Moorehead was then taken to hospital before leaving without being discharged. A video recorded by Fox45 shows him walking down a Baltimore street in hospital clothes and a blue hairnet.

He told a reporter he was “good” and also said “nothing went wrong, you just have someone trying to protect a community that clearly doesn’t want to be protected.”

A heavy police presence was seen outside Moorehead’s home before he was taken back to hospital by paramedics on Wednesday evening, where his condition is currently unknown.

Videos posted to his Facebook show frequent encounters with police at his home, especially the last few days where they can interrogate him outside his door.

Moorehead has now spent much of his time painting buildings and sidewalks with messages encouraging peace, calling himself someone who came home and “saved his town instead of killing it.”

Moorehead wears a shirt with his ‘no shoot zone’ message on it, intended to discourage Baltimore residents and gang members from using guns to harm each other

But according to his social media, many seem to disagree with Moorehead’s methods, with some comments calling him “sad” and “a scammer.”

Neighbors told CBS reporter Annie Rose that Moorehead is “aggressive and hostile” and described the 46-year-old as a “pariah to the community.”

It’s unclear what Moorehead does for work, but he regularly shares his Cashapp account name on Facebook while asking for money, leading some users to call him a beggar.

Baltimore has had an unusually deadly year, with 179 homicides recorded in Maryland’s capital in the first six months of this year.

Baltimore Police Department reported that there were 10 shootings in the past weekend alone, which killed five people.