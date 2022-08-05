Ballots still being tallied in close Republican primary for Arizona governor.
The vote count continued Thursday in the closely watched Republican primary for governor in Arizona, with Kari Lake, a Trump-backed former local news anchor, narrowly ahead of Karrin Taylor Robson, a land use consultant and civic leader.
Officials from both campaigns, who asked not to be named when discussing internal deliberations, said it was unlikely that Ms. robson mrs. Lake was supposed to catch up after the remaining ballots were tabulated, but the contest remained too close to call two days after polling stations closed.
Most counties were still preparing and verifying signatures for early ballots returned on Election Day, as well as preliminary ballots, according to Sophia Solis, a spokeswoman for the Arizona Secretary of State’s office.
“Accurate results take time,” said Ms. Solis.
State officials expected the next update on the counties’ results by 10 p.m. Eastern Time, she said.
In Maricopa County, the most populous state, officials were still working to verify signatures and determine voter eligibility for about 160 ballots. County officials expected a significant portion of it to be ready today, with the majority of the remaining ballots to be drawn Friday, a spokeswoman said.
On Wednesday, Ms. Lake, who has said she would not have certified President Biden’s 10,000-vote victory in her state, said she expected the support of Governor Doug Ducey, former Vice President Mike Pence and other Republicans for whom she has berated. support from Ms. Robson.
“We are one big happy, sometimes dysfunctional family,” Ms Lake said at the news conference on Wednesday. “I want to bring people together.”