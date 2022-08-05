Ballots still being tallied in close Republican primary for Arizona governor.

The vote count continued Thursday in the closely watched Republican primary for governor in Arizona, with Kari Lake, a Trump-backed former local news anchor, narrowly ahead of Karrin Taylor Robson, a land use consultant and civic leader.

Officials from both campaigns, who asked not to be named when discussing internal deliberations, said it was unlikely that Ms. robson mrs. Lake was supposed to catch up after the remaining ballots were tabulated, but the contest remained too close to call two days after polling stations closed.

Most counties were still preparing and verifying signatures for early ballots returned on Election Day, as well as preliminary ballots, according to Sophia Solis, a spokeswoman for the Arizona Secretary of State’s office.