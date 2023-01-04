Ballina man charged with alleged murder of partner in Holden Lane, NSW

The man turned himself in to the police and was in a relationship with her

Man, 66, charged with murder after woman’s body was found in an alley

A man has been charged with murder after a woman’s body was found in an alley.

At about 12.30pm on Wednesday, a man entered Ballina Police Station in NSW and reported a welfare request for a woman he knew.

About 10 minutes later, police accompanied the man to the Holden Lane crime scene in Ballina, where they found the woman’s body.

The 66-year-old man, who had filed a report with the police, was subsequently arrested at the station.

He has been charged with one count of murder and one count of violating a prohibition/restriction in an AVO (domestic).

He was released on bail on Thursday to appear in court.

The 64-year-old woman would have had a “domestic relationship” with the man, according to the police.

On Wednesday afternoon, Richmond Police Chief Superintendent Scott Turner confirmed that the man had been charged with murder.

“That person came to the police station and reported some concerns for (the woman), so that will be part of the order that will go to court.”

He said the woman suffered “significant head injuries,” but police did not believe any guns were involved.

“Police are still searching the site, but we believe no weapons were involved. The body was next to the building in an area not open to the public.”

Local detectives, assisted by the State Crime Command’s homicide division, have launched an investigation into the death of the woman under Strike Force Blaikie.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The public is reminded not to report any information to NSW Police social media pages.