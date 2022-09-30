Bali vape warning – woman reveals her horror experience

A horrified OnlyFans model has revealed how she thought she was going to die when she was left with breathing problems and ‘knives in her lungs’ after buying a vape on a beach in Bali.

When Annie Knight, from the Gold Coast, took to TikTok, she told her 844,000 followers to avoid buying a “evil vape from a man on a beach” in Bali.

Ms Knight, who claims to be in the top 0.4 per cent of Only Fans creators, said the experience was the ‘worst night of my life’.

OnlyFan’s model Annie Knight has revealed how she thought she was going to die when she was left with breathing problems and ‘knives in her lungs’ after buying a vape on a beach in Bali

She was holidaying in Bali with friends when they were approached by a man offering to sell them vapes.

At first she turned him down before later waving him down and asking for one.

The TikToker admits she ignored several red flags and described the man as ‘looking stoned’ when he approached to sell her the vape.

“I don’t know why sirens weren’t going off in my head like ‘maybe don’t get a vapor from this guy,'” she laughed.

Ms Knight spent $17 on the weapon before another man approached her and gave her change.

Curiously, the men then stood and watched Mrs Knight open the weapon before taking the packaging from her.

She admitted the moment was strange, but again said she didn’t know why she ignored the “red flag”.

Ms Knight said she continued to take about 20 puffs of the vapor during the night before she started having breathing problems at dinner.

Annie Knight said Australians should avoid buying a “evil vape from a man on a beach” in Bali (pictured right with the vape)

She was holidaying in Bali with friends when they were approached by a man offering to sell them vapes

Mrs Knight said she struggled to sleep because she was afraid she was going to die

She told her friends that she was struggling to breathe and that her lungs hurt, and they told her to stop using the vapor.

She later explained how she was struck by breathing problems while lying in bed.

‘I’m lying on my back and as soon as my lungs got halfway full it felt like there were knives in them. It was so painful.’

Mrs Knight said she struggled to sleep because she was afraid she was going to die.

Fortunately, when she woke up the next morning, the pain had subsided to mere tenderness before disappearing completely the next day.

“I’m never vaping again, mark my words, never again,” she said. ‘It wasn’t good, I thought I was actually going to die, but it’s okay, I’m here and I’ve got a second chance, but I’m not vaping again.’