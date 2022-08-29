Bali tourism: Australian women praised for massaging beach worker

<!–

Two women have been praised after going out of their way to help a Balinese beach worker relax.

While on holiday in Bali, the two Australian women were filmed pampering the weary worker Nyoman on the beach in an incredible act of kindness.

“A couple of Australian girls giving back to the workers on the beach,” the Facebook video read.

“Nyoman loved getting a massage. When one of the Aussie girls brought Nyoman an ice cream, Nyoman’s eyes lit up… The girls said this was the highlight of their vacation so far.

“Kudos to the girls. The simple things in life are often the best.’

The women smiled in the video as one massaged Nyoman’s feet while the other rubbed her back.

“She was in charge of me, she went ‘back,'” said one of the women, describing the moment Nyoman asked her to massage her back.

“She talks like an Aussie now.”

The video was met with warm messages from members of the public, including one woman who said, “Great, it’s just the simple things that make someone’s day.”

“That’s just fantastic, well done girls,” commented another.

‘What a nice thing to do girls. Well done,’ said a third person.

A fourth said, “I couldn’t love this anymore.”

Aussies have returned to Bali after the Covid pandemic caused the popular holiday island to close its borders for two years.

Bali is desperately trying to rebuild its economy after the severe economic impact of the pandemic, with many local workers unable to make ends meet due to the lack of tourists.

With the tourism industry slowly starting to recover, Bali will continue to see more and more tourists, especially Australians looking to travel abroad for a holiday.