Bali dog attack: Australian tourist set upon by animals while riding scooter: Tey Evans

An Australian tourist on a surfing trip in Bali was left in a critical condition after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs while riding a scooter.

Tey Evans, 35, was enjoying the trip with friends but at the time of the horrific incident he was traveling alone through South Kuta.

He avoided the wild dogs, but this caused him to spin off the bike and fall into a concrete slab.

Mr. Evans suffered several broken ribs, a punctured lung, a ruptured spleen, a broken elbow, spine and pelvis, as well as a damaged kidney – all of which caused severe internal bleeding.

He was left in a coma for two days after the accident, which took place on August 25.

It is understood he lay injured at the scene for some time before anyone realized what had happened.

His partner, Jessica Dennis, flew out to Bali as soon as she was informed of his accident. They had been engaged just a month before.

When he arrived at the hospital, doctors could not find a pulse, Ms Dennis revealed, and he was rushed into surgery immediately.

However, the doctors found that there was not enough O-negative blood for him to make it through, leaving him with a low chance of survival.

‘I was told there was a 60 per cent chance of him surviving. When they realized they didn’t have enough blood, it dropped to 30,’ Ms Dennis said Yahoo News Australia.

‘I didn’t know it was such a big chance he wouldn’t make it, I had no idea and I don’t know if I’m grateful for it or not.’

When she arrived at the hospital in Nusa Dua on Saturday, Ms Dennis was informed by medical staff that Mr Evans had narrowly survived an 11-hour operation.

His survival was down to a bus full of locals being tested until they found the right blood type for Mr Evans.

Sir. Evans is now out of intensive care and in ‘really good care at the general hospital’.

The couple will stay in Bali for at least a month until he can fly home.

‘Now I realize how lucky we really are. If he wasn’t wearing that helmet, things would be a lot different, Dennis said.

He is expected to make a full recovery and ‘doctors are blown away’ by his progress.

Mr. Evans got out of bed for the first time supported and assisted, taking a few steps before going back to sleep – something doctors say is a very positive sign.

Despite the good news, the couple have had to postpone their February wedding to give him time to recover.