Bali bombmaker Umar Patek shown laughing with jailer in Indonesian prison’s promo video

Balinese bomb maker Umar Patek starred in a promotional video for the Indonesian prison where he is being held, claiming he tried to stop the 2002 atrocity.

In the extraordinary clip posted on the YouTube channel of Porong Prison in East Java, Patek is seen laughing and laughing while chatting with prison governor Jalu Yuswa Panjang.

Patek, 52, claims he only participated in the Sari Club and Paddy’s Bar bombings that killed 202 innocent people, including 88 Australians, because the plot was already ‘advanced’.

The horror of the Bali bombing On October 12, 2002, about 11 p.m., three bombs were detonated in Bali, two in busy nightlife areas – the Sari Club and Paddy’s Bar – and one in front of the US Consulate. The explosions killed 202 people, 88 of them Australians, and injured hundreds more. The attacks, carried out by the terrorist organization Jemaah Islamiyah, represent the largest loss of life in Australia as a result of an act of terrorism. More than 30 people were eventually arrested for their involvement in the attacks. AUSTRLAIA’S RESPONSE In the wake of the attacks, the Australian Defense Force mobilized immediately and just 17 hours after the blast, the first RAAF aircraft arrived to evacuate wounded Australians. At least 66 seriously injured people were flown to Darwin for treatment in the largest aero-medical evacuation since the Vietnam War. The military then assisted in secondary transfers of people from Darwin to medical centers across the country. Source: National Museum of Australia

“My mistake was being involved in the Bali bombing,” he said as the couple strolled carefree around the prison grounds.

“When I knew it was all about executing the bomb, I indicated that I didn’t want to.

“Everything was ready, the bomb was about 950 kilos. Finished.’

Patek, whose real name is Hisyam bin Ali Zein, was a member of the radical Islamist terror group Jemaah Islamiah.

He claimed he did not return to Indonesia after collaborating with al-Qaeda-backed terror groups in the Philippines, Afghanistan and Pakistan to participate in the bombing.

“I didn’t come to Indonesia to participate in the Bali bombing project,” he says.

“Even when I found out I was so against it, I didn’t agree.

“I asked the others at the time what the reasons were for the plan of attack. There were no reasons.’

In the video, Governor Panjang calls Patek “our friend” and even appears to help his love life.

“This morning I joined our brother Umar Patek, our friend in Block F,” said the governor at the beginning of the 20-minute video.

Today we are going to talk to him about, who exactly is Umar Patek? Many don’t know. Perhaps there are many ladies who want to know?’

After their pleasant walk, the two shook hands.

Patek, could be released this month after serving less than half of the 20-year sentence he received in 2014 for his role in creating the explosive.

Multiple remissions for good behavior mean he could be on parole well before the 20th anniversary of the attack.

In the video, Patek chats casually with Pajong Prison Governor Jalu Yuswa Panjang and says he opposed the bombing but went along with it because the plot was advanced

Governor Panjang, who supports Patek’s early release, encouraged the prisoner to talk about his daily routine.

‘I spend a lot of time in the mosque with my friends. I also help out in a small shop,” Patek said.

The convicted terrorist said he wants to work with the Indonesian government to counter radicalization.

“I would like to help the government educate people about the issue, for millennials and maybe for terror prisoners in prisons.” said Patek.

‘I am open to help the directorate-general of penal institutions or other institutions.’

Patek said that radicalism is still a problem in Indonesia.

“God willing, I can reunite with my family,” he said.

‘I think radicalism still exists. It can be anywhere in any region or country. Because the roots are still there.’

Perth’s mother, June Corteen, whose twin daughters were killed in the bombings, is furious at Patek’s possible release and says he doesn’t deserve leniency.

‘I don’t believe he has changed. I don’t think he thinks he knows what he did wrong,” she told Channel Seven.

‘Please don’t let him go. Please don’t let him out, watch him for the rest of his life.’

News of Patek’s possible release comes less than two months away from the 20th anniversary of the October bombings (photo, site of the horrific explosion)

Melbourne man Jan Laczynski, who lost five friends in the Bali bombings, expressed serious doubts about Patek’s change of mind.

“He’s saying all this in a maximum-security prison. It’s very different when you go out and mingle with all the people who originally led him on this path,” he said. the ABC.

Indonesian terrorism expert Muhamad Syauqillah said that about 10 percent of terrorists revert to extremism after their release, even if they are deradicalized or claim to be.

“Whether ex-prisoners deal with terrorism again depends a lot on how the authorities manage deradicalization programs after their release,” he said.

“That process must continue and not stop when he is released.”