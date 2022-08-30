Bali bomber Umar Patek planning romantic holiday to island with wife as he prepares to be released

Patek was able to walk free within days after serving only about half of his sentence

Bomb maker Bali had his prison sentence reduced by another five months

The ruthless terrorist who built the explosive device that killed more than 200 people in the Bali bombings says he plans to take a romantic vacation to the party island when he is released from prison later this month.

Umar Patek was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison in 2012 for his role in the 2002 atrocity at Paddy’s Bar and the Sari Club that killed 202 innocent people, including 88 Australians.

But the extremist who now says he has changed recently received a further five-month reduced sentence for good behavior after having half of his sentence expunged.

In a recently released video, we see Patek and his wife flirting and laughing together on the prison grounds in Java, Indonesia, talking about having children and their upcoming outing.

The horror of the Bali bombing On October 12, 2002, about 11 p.m., three bombs were detonated in Bali, two in busy nightlife areas – the Sari Club and Paddy’s Bar – and one in front of the US Consulate. The explosions killed 202 people, 88 of them Australians, and injured hundreds more. The attacks, carried out by the terrorist organization Jemaah Islamiyah, represent the largest loss of life in Australia as a result of an act of terrorism. More than 30 people were eventually arrested for their involvement in the attacks. AUSTRLAIA’S RESPONSE In the wake of the attacks, the Australian Defense Force mobilized immediately and just 17 hours after the blast, the first RAAF aircraft arrived to evacuate wounded Australians. At least 66 seriously injured people were flown to Darwin for treatment in the largest aero-medical evacuation since the Vietnam War. The military then assisted in secondary transfers of people from Darwin to medical centers across the country. Source: National Museum of Australia

His veiled wife described him as “patient and loving” and spoke of plans to start a family once he regains his freedom.

Indonesian authorities say the first member of the radical Islamist terror group Jemaah Islamiah has been ‘deradicalized’, but Anthony Albanese described him as ‘horrible’.

“His actions were the actions of a terrorist,” the Australian Prime Minister told the Today show.

“They had such terrible results for Australian families that are going on, the trauma that is there.”

In a recently released video, Umar Patek and his wife (pictured) flirt and laugh together on the prison grounds in Java, Indonesia, as they talked about a possible vacation to Bali.

Mr Albanese said his diplomats are lobbying the Indonesian government over the cut.

Patek’s sentence had already been reduced by 18 months on a previous occasion, meaning his total sentence is now one year and 11 months.

He would be eligible for parole in January after serving two-thirds of his sentence.

News of Patek’s possible release comes less than two months away from the 20th anniversary of the October bombings that sparked outrage among victims of the horrific explosion.

“This will add to the grief and trauma felt by the families of the 88 Australians who lost their lives in this terrorist attack, especially on memorial days, and the 20th anniversary is approaching,” Mr Albanese told Seven’s Sunrise.

“It’s not just about the 88 people, we’re talking about thousands of people who have been traumatized, who have lost loved ones.

“They lost mothers and fathers and sons and daughters and brothers and sisters in this terrorist attack.”

The prime minister added that there was little he could do to change the decision.