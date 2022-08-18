Bali bomber Umar Patek given early release before 20th anniversary of attack that killed 88 Aussies

<!–

The Australian government continues to take diplomatic steps with Indonesia following the proposed early release of the bomb maker who collected the explosives used in the Bali bombings.

Umar Patek’s sentence has been reduced by a further five months, meaning he could be released in days after serving only about half of his original 20-year sentence.

The 2002 bombings killed more than 200 people, including 88 Australians.

News of Patek’s possible release comes less than two months away from the 20th anniversary of the October bombings.

“This will add to the grief and trauma felt by the families of the 88 Australians who lost their lives in this terrorist attack, especially on memorial days, as the 20th anniversary approaches,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told Seven’s Sunrise.

“It’s not just about the 88 people, we’re talking about thousands of people who have been traumatized, who have lost loved ones.

“They lost mothers and fathers and sons and daughters and brothers and sisters in this terrorist attack.”

The prime minister said the government is taking diplomatic steps with Indonesia, but acknowledged that the decision on Patek’s future had been taken in another country.

‘His sentence is there. It is a decision advised to the Australian authorities,” he told ABC.

“We will continue to take diplomatic steps in the interests of Australia.

“We will continue to do so for a range of security issues and penalties, including the sentences of Australians currently held in Indonesia.”

But survivor Erik de Haart says there’s little the Australian government can do.

“It’s a little late for our government to do anything at this point,” he told Seven’s Sunrise.

“If you look at all the financial aid that we (Indonesia) have given over the years, with the disasters they’ve had, and they seem to keep rubbing our noses in it.

“We need to kind of go on a hotline with Indonesia and the other Asian countries that are harboring these extremists and killing people and saying, ‘You want to let these people live free, you’re not getting that much help.’

De Haart added that the bomb maker should not be deradicalized, as the Indonesian authorities claim, despite the fact that he may leave early for good behavior.

“I don’t care if he’s deradicalized or not, it could be part of an act, but in the end he created a weapon that killed 200 people and doesn’t deserve to be released for good behavior,” he said.

“There has been no sense of justice for us at all.”