Bali bomb maker Umar Patek released from prison in Indonesia

by Merry
Umar Patek is escorted to court in Jakarta in 2011.

Singapore: Balinese bomb maker Umar Patek has been released from prison in Indonesia after serving less than 12 years of a 20-year sentence.

The 55-year-old was released from Porong Prison in Sidoarjo, south of the East Java capital Surabaya, on Wednesday morning after being granted parole.

Rika Aprianti, the spokeswoman for the Indonesian Directorate General of Corrections, confirmed his release The Sydney Morning Herald and The age on Wednesday evening.

It was approved by Indonesia’s counter-terrorism agency BNPT, Indonesia’s Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly and Detachment 88, the country’s anti-terror police, and was the subject of controversy leading up to the 20th anniversary of the Bali bombings in October.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese had objected to the reduction of Patek’s sentence, describing the former Jemaah Islamiyah militant as “repugnant”, and news of his imminent release had upset relatives and friends of victims of the attack, as well as survivors .

His release was delayed beyond the anniversary, but Indonesian authorities gave him the green light to leave, satisfied that he had recovered from his extremist past and pledged allegiance to the state.

Yasonna, Indonesia’s minister, said in August that foreign governments could make their suggestions, but Jakarta was only considering objections “from our own institutions”.

Patek, who once had a $1 million ($1.44 million) bounty on his head in a years-long manhunt, admitted at his 2012 trial that he had mixed the chemicals used in the explosives that the Sari Club and Paddy’s bar in Bali in 2002, killing 202 people, including 88 Australians.

