Bali bomb maker Umar Patek released from prison in Indonesia

Singapore: Balinese bomb maker Umar Patek has been released from prison in Indonesia after serving less than 12 years of a 20-year sentence.

The 55-year-old was released from Porong Prison in Sidoarjo, south of the East Java capital Surabaya, on Wednesday morning after being granted parole.

Umar Patek is escorted to court in Jakarta in 2011. Credit:AP

Rika Aprianti, the spokeswoman for the Indonesian Directorate General of Corrections, confirmed his release The Sydney Morning Herald and The age on Wednesday evening.

It was approved by Indonesia’s counter-terrorism agency BNPT, Indonesia’s Law and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly and Detachment 88, the country’s anti-terror police, and was the subject of controversy leading up to the 20th anniversary of the Bali bombings in October.