Bali 2002: Stan releases gripping trailer for new original series

Streaming platform Stan has released a trailer for his new original series Bali 2002.

The four-part drama, starring Claudia Jessie, Rachel Griffiths, Richard Roxburgh and Sean Keenan, revolves around the terrorist attacks in October 2002 that killed 202 people, including 88 Australians.

The first-look promo kicks off with a young couple at their wedding in Bali.

“Bali is where we fell in love,” the groom announces at his reception.

The trailer then follows the free-spirited young Australians as they head to Kuta Beach and the nearby nightclubs.

After the bombing makes headlines around the world, a police officer investigates the senseless attack.

Rachel Griffiths stars as Dr Fiona Wood in the hard-hitting four-part series

While Richard Roxburgh will play character Graham Aston

Bali 2002 was developed in consultation with those directly affected by the tragedy, which saw attacks on tourist hotspots.

The terror attacks in Bali took place on October 12, 2002, in which two of Kuta Beach’s busiest nightclubs were destroyed by explosions.

In the aftermath, Balinese residents teamed up with Australian and British tourists to save those injured in the blast.

Claudia Jessie stars as Polly Miller (pictured)

Amid this chaos, heroes arose from the most unlikely of places.

Cultures also united in the search for healing, justice and meaning.

Bali 2002 premieres on September 25 on Stan