Bali 2002 EXCLUSIVE: What it’s really like on the set of Stan’s highly anticipated miniseries

On October 12, 2002, the world was shocked by the news of a series of terrorist bombings in Bali, Indonesia.

Two separate bombs had exploded in the tourist area of ​​Kuta and a third in Denpasar, tragically killing 202 people, including 88 Australians.

Stan’s latest series, Bali 2002, focuses on the stories of those who died, the survivors who told the story, and the Australian Federal Police and Indonesian authorities charged with investigating the devastating attacks.

Daily Mail Australia visited the set of Stan Original miniseries Bali 2002 at Rosehill in Sydney, where the modern streets were transformed into Kuta, 2002, the morning after the bombings took place

Bali 2002, starring Australia’s own Richard Roxburgh and Rachel Griffiths, as well as Bridgerton actress Claudia Jessie, will be released on September 25, weeks before the 20th anniversary of the bombings.

In March, Daily Mail Australia visited the miniseries set in Sydney’s Rosehill, where the modern streets were transformed into Kuta, 2002, the morning after the bombings took place.

There was smoke in the air, burnt-out cars and collapsed buildings, Balinese market stalls and buildings that survived the devastating explosions – all expertly recreated by an ingenious production team.

The miniseries was directed by Katrina Irawati Graham and Peter Andrikidis (pictured on set)

The production team has also painstakingly recreated the signs that hung from the same buildings in Kuta exactly 20 years ago.

Cast and crew also filmed a scene with a group of Australian police officers, led by Roxburgh playing officer Graham Ashton, investigating the aftermath of the bombings and speaking to actors who played Balinese locals.

On set, Daily Mail Australia spoke with series director Katrina Irawati Graham, executive producer Tim Pye and series production designer Tim Ferrier.

The series, starring Australia’s own Richard Roxburgh and Rachel Griffiths, as well as Bridgerton actress Claudia Jessie, will be released on September 25, weeks before the 20th anniversary of the bombings.

“We had a duty of care to do it (the series) as truthfully as possible,” said Tim Pye before speaking about survivors’ reaction to the production of the series.

‘People wanted to tell their story. Experience experiencing that shocking reaction.’

Two survivors of the bombings came to the set after expressing a desire to visit.

The set includes burnt-out cars and collapsed buildings, Balinese market stalls (pictured) – all expertly recreated by an ingenious production team

“They were really touched by it,” recalls Mr. Pye. “It was moving for me and moving for them.”

The crew also revealed that, oddly enough, the two survivors were very adamant about taking a photo with the actor who played the bomber.

Bali 2002 was 15 months in development and construction of the Kuta set began in December.

Cast and crew were also seen filming a scene with a group of Australian police officers, led by Roxburgh playing officer Graham Ashton (pictured), investigating the aftermath of the bombings and speaking to actors who played Balinese locals

The scene involved Australian Federal Police officers and a forensics team investigating the aftermath of the bombings and speaking with Balinese locals.

There was an attempt to film a series based on the 2005 bombings in Indonesia, involving many of the same crew members.

But a week before the shooting was due to start, another terrorist attack took place in Bali. A series of bombs were detonated in the seaside towns of Kuta and Jimbaran, killing 23, including the three bombers involved.

Ironically, the bombings caused production of the earlier series to be halted and eventually scrapped entirely.

Bali 2002 was 15 months in development. There was an attempt to film a show based on the 2005 Indonesia bombings, but production was halted after the 2005 Bali bombings

Stan gave the green light to a new miniseries based on the 2002 bombings 17 years later, with director Katrina Irawati Graham explaining that the decision had been made to film in Australia rather than Indonesia because it was “more reliable.”

Tim Ferrier, series production designer, the mastermind behind the construction of the set I was on, drew the original plans, along with some props and set pieces from the 2005 production for the new ones.

He had built an identical set outside of Jakarta – Indonesia’s capital – for the 2005 series and was about to throw out the props when he was called up last year to come on board as set decorator for the new show.

Serial production designer Tim Ferrier pictured on the Bali 2002 set. Mr Ferrier had painstakingly recreated the site of the bombings

Construction on the set had started in December after the series was green-lit by Stan. Up to 90 people worked on its construction with Mr Ferrier

“We have tried to be as accurate as possible to the street and the signage,” he said as he recreated the site of the bombings.

‘I was adamant about keeping it so true to the place’

Mr Ferrier explained that he was forced to ‘take a little license’ for the set because he ‘may not be able to get the magnitude of the devastation’.

He explained that he was “determined” to be as accurate as possible and to be “true” to the location?

There were between 20 and 30 people working on the set at any one time, with up to 60 builders at one point.

Mr Ferrier noted that it was “good” for his “soul” to recreate the set due to its connection to the original show.

He remembered the reaction of two survivors who visited the set he had built with his own two hands.

“It was cathartic and exciting for them,” he said.

Bali 2002 can be streamed on Stan from September 25, 2022.