Balenciaga’s bizarre new catwalk sees models trudge through a muddy catwalk

Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week show raised eyebrows after rapper Kanye West joined other models to trudge through mud while wearing the fashion house’s latest designs.

Balenciaga is known for its quirky designs, but people were left baffled by the muddy runway yesterday as models descended as if they were on a grim powerwalk through a wet field.

The show opened this weekend in Paris, with girl Doja Cat in attendance, model Bella Hadid also appeared, as a model wearing studded facial prostheses.

Social media users were confused by the showcase, with some saying it was like a “social experiment gone wrong”.

The Paris Fashion Week show saw models trudge through mud wearing clothes costing thousands in a nod to ‘individualism’

Yeezy does it! Rapper and designer Kayne West was seen stomping down the slippery runway in ‘gears of war’ style safety gear as he opened the SS23 collection show

Twitter users blasted the brand for being a ‘social experiment’, the brand is known for its quirky designs and getting people talking with it’s out-of-the-box concepts, this mudslide track got a lot of attention online

One tweeted: ‘Imagine being part of Balenciaga ss23 and realizing you have to walk in mud.’

One joked: ‘Balenciaga is having a mud fashion show, I know it smells crazy in there.’

Another wrote: ‘The photos from the Balenciaga mud show are horrible!’

A third added: ‘Balenciaga was actually the worst thing I’ve ever witnessed. They all looked like they were going rabid and liked to eat the mud they walked in, just like what happens with classic fashion. I feel like the only one who hated it.’

One Twitter user said: “I firmly believe that high fashion, especially Balenciaga is a social experiment on how far they can push an in-joke into the public consciousness without being detected.”

However, not everyone thought the use of mud was negative, with social media saying: ‘You can always count on them having interesting sets.’

Kayne posted his new look on social media Instagram with the caption ‘WAR’ where he was met with praise from fans

The show featured interesting designs including corsets for men and long black dresses with matching gloves.

Kayne West opened the runway, almost disguised in an all-black safety suit, his beard long and scruffy.

Twitter users described his appearance as ‘something from the movie Small soldiers’.

The odd show was built around a wet, muddy catwalk, with models walking through a muddy hole and covering the new designs in splatter — something creative director Demna Gvasali says was intentional.

He also said he no longer felt the need to ‘explain’ his collections.

He opened the show by saying: ‘Individualism in fashion has been downgraded to pseudo-trends dictated by a post in stories about some celebrity at a moment when fashion at its best doesn’t need a story to be sold to anyone, let’s let everyone be anyone.

‘I have decided to no longer explain my collections and verbalize my designs, but to express a state of mind.

Fashion commentator Osama Chabbi said the "best part of the show was the mud"

‘Fashion is a visual art and all we need is for it to be seen through someone’s eyes. Fashion, at its best, should not require a story to be sold to anyone. Either you like it or you don’t.

‘The set of this show is a metaphor for digging for the truth and being down to earth.’

‘The mud all over the clothes, the platforms and the dresses as models walk through the dirty pit.

“Maybe luxury isn’t as valuable as we’d like to think after all?”

Bella Hadid (bottom right) was among the models decked out in studded facial prosthetics and vivid contact lenses by make-up artist Alexis Stone to match the grimy terrain

Not all reviews were bad – with one person crediting Balenciaga for having an interesting set design