Balenciaga releases leather clutch bags that look like Lays crisp packets and sell for £1,600 each

Earlier this month, it had models walk down the catwalk through a sea of ​​mud

Balenciaga has once again stunned fashion fans by teasing the release of a line of leather bags designed to look like crispy packets.

The bags are made in collaboration with Lays, the European version of Walkers chips, and according to fashion Instagram account Diet Prada, can cost £1,600 each.

The luxury Spanish fashion house has a history of quirky choices, from thousand-dollar jackets resembling high-visibility safety outfits to runways covered in mounds of mud.

Fashion fans begged the luxury designer brand to stop releasing quirky products, while social media users flocked to make fun of the brand’s latest quirky product.

The bag was first teased in June, before making its way onto the SS23 Balenciaga runway, opened by Kanye West and models wading down a muddy catwalk. It is unknown when it will be released to the public.

The bags are made to look like salt and vinegar, ready-made salted bags with chili flavor Lays chips

One called on the fashion house to ‘please stop’, while another joked: ‘Balenciaga is getting unhealthy’.

A third described the product as “the lowest depths of gross commercialism.”

Balenciaga raised eyebrows earlier this month after rapper Kanye West joined other models to trudge through the mud as they wore the fashion house’s latest designs at their Paris Fashion Week show.

Models stepped out as if on a grim powerwalk through a wet field.

Fans have wondered if the bags are really as hot as the fashion brand might think

The Balenciaga bags (left) look almost identical to a real Lays bag of chips (right). Lays is the American and European version of Walkers chips

Social media users were stunned by the showcase, some saying it was a “wrong social experiment.”

One tweeted: ‘Imagine being part of the Balenciaga ss23 and realizing you have to walk in the mud.’

One joked: ‘Balenciaga has a fashion show in mud, I know it smells crazy in there.’

Another wrote: ‘The pictures from the Balenciaga mud show are awful!’

Meanwhile, the company was mocked last year for its £2,890 signaling ‘construction worker’ quilted parka released as part of its Autumn/Winter 21 collection.

Shoppers were quick to ridicule the piece on social media.

People said the jackets looked like a “park attendant uniform” or “something Bob the Builder would wear.”