Balenciaga lets Demna, creative director of Balenciaga, keep his job despite scandalous child imagery

Balenciaga’s creative director Demna is allowed to continue in the role despite growing outrage over the use of children in a bondage-style shoot.

The 41-year-old Georgian resident has been widely blamed and criticized for the scandals, with increasing calls to resign or be fired.

But on Friday, nearly two weeks after the scandal broke, he released a statement apologizing for the “wrong artistic choice” of using children in the ad campaign, but making it clear he wasn’t going anywhere.

“I need to learn from this, listen and engage with child protection organizations to know how I can contribute and help on this terrible topic.

“I apologize to anyone offended by the images and Balenciaga has guaranteed that appropriate action will be taken, not only to avoid similar mistakes in the future, but also to take responsibility in protecting the well-being of children at all times. possible ways,” he said.

At the beginning of the statement, he said: ‘I personally want to apologize for the wrong artistic concept choice for the gift campaign with the children and I take my responsibility.

“It was inappropriate to let kids promote objects that had nothing to do with it.

As much as I would sometimes like to provoke a thought with my work, I would NEVER intend to do so with such a horrible subject as child abuse that I condemn. Period of time.’

It comes amid growing outrage over the brand’s decision to use children in its holiday ad campaign to showcase its plush bear bags, as well as the inclusion of legal documents detailing child porn laws in the background of another photoshoot .

Protests are planned in multiple cities this weekend, with stars including Anna Lynne McCord vowing to boycott the brand.

There is also growing outrage that Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bergdorf Goodman and other department stores continue to sell Balenciaga products.

Demna lives in Paris with his husband and has not been seen since the scandal broke two weeks ago.

It started with the BDSM bears’ shoot, which was made public in mid-November.

The campaign featured children posing between empty wine and champagne glasses, holding bear bags styled with BDSM harnesses. Some bears had their eyes gouged out.

It was not to advertise a line of children’s clothing or accessories.

Almost immediately, an uproar arose among mothers and consumers who denounced the inappropriateness of the children involved.

Outraged by the campaign, critics of the brand then seized on a second photo shoot, completed in July, that concealed a printout of a SCOTUS child porn law hearing in the background.

Critics said the two issues together pointed to a pattern at the brand – a claim it vehemently denies.

Then a closer look at that July photoshoot revealed a book in the background by artist Michael Borremans, whose other works include images of naked, neutered toddlers.

Balenciaga has maintained that it had nothing to do with putting Borremans’ book in the background of the shoot, nor was it involved with posting the child pornography documents.

Instead, it says production company North Six and set designer Nicholas Des Jardins are responsible for those props that make their way into the photo shoot.