Balenciaga is blasted for selling £1,470 ‘trash pouches’

Balenciaga has been fined for selling £1,470 ‘trash bags’ that resemble plastic bin bags.

The luxury Spanish fashion house sells the calfskin drawstring pouch, which the brand calls a ‘trash pouch’, in four different colours, including black, white, blue and yellow.

Many people have taken to Twitter to wonder if the brand is running a social experiment, or just trolling the masses.

On the Balenciaga website, the label revealed: ‘The Trash Pouch is inspired by a garbage bag.’

The piece first debuted as part of the opening look of Balenciaga’s Fall 22 show during Paris Fashion Week in March.

The heartbreaking story for the show evoked the millions of Ukrainians who fled the war.

Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga, who was once a child refugee herself, said the headlines were “causing the pain” for him.

That’s why he wanted the show to pay tribute to the victims’ resistance and focus on the “victory of love and peace.”

When asked about the controversial product Demna,… WWD: ‘I couldn’t miss a chance to make the world’s most expensive garbage bag, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?’

However, people were stunned by the Recycle Bin and disappointed fans took to Twitter to express their views.

One user said “Luxury fashion” is legal theft. High fashion is a joke right now. Balenciaga made a “garbage bag” bag for $1,790. And on top of that, a lot of you fashion fuckers just can’t dress.’

Another said, “Balenciaga has a garbage bag for sale for $1,795. I think designer fashion is a morbid social experiment.’

Others wrote: ‘I am convinced that Balenciaga is a social experiment, because there is no way they charge 1,8K for a garbage bag???’

Someone else wrote: ‘@BALENCIAGA is intentionally selling ultra-expensive low status signals.

“The rich buy them to distinguish themselves from the middle class, who are afraid to wear them for fear of being mistaken for the low class.”

However, one person seemed confused by all the negative Tweets and said, “Everyone seems to hate that Balenciaga trash bag, but I think it’s great.”