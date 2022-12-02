Balenciaga is being attacked by Aussie tradies after the fashion company was accused of encouraging ‘child abuse’

Two Aussie traditions have stormed into a Balenciaga store to ask employees how they feel about working for a brand that “openly supports child abuse.”

Lachlan Kavanagh and Dale Farmilo walked into the luxury designer store in their traditional uniforms to confront staff and customers about a recent ad campaign.

The high-end fashion company sparked outrage with its 2022 Christmas campaign, which depicted children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage clothes.

In the photos, the children were also surrounded by empty wine and champagne glasses, adding even more to the unsettling setting.

“How do you feel about working for a company that openly supports child abuse? How do you feel about that?’ Mr Kavanagh asked employees.

“No opinion on child abuse?” he asked again.

“If that was my kid, f**k that would be awful, bro.”

The clearly uncomfortable employees continued to work as the men bombarded them with questions, with one man saying he had “no comment.”

Mr Farmilo told staff at the desk that the situation was ‘quite obvious’.

“I know if I worked for a company that openly approved of this, I’d be looking for a new job, guys,” he says.

The pair grew tired of the employees and decided to question their customers.

Mr Familo asked a man, who turned his head away from the camera, if he knew the luxury brand was “involved in child exploitation.”

“Not before,” he replied as the word “liar” flashed over the bars at the bottom of the screen.

‘Well, they are. I wouldn’t go shopping here,’ the trades shot back.

Mr Kavanagh questioned another customer who was dressed head-to-toe in black before announcing that the shop was full of ‘damned cowards’.

‘Look at them. They all walk away when we talk to them, can’t answer questions. You should all be ashamed of yourselves,” he said.

A customer sarcastically said to the men, “This is very Christian of you.”

‘Well, it is, yes. Exposing the works of darkness is Christian measure. We judge justly, that’s it, we judge justly,’ replies Mr. Farmilo.

Mr Kavanagh uploaded the video from the Balenciaga store to his Instagram page earlier this week with the hashtag #cancelbalenciaga.

“I had to let @balenciaga employees know that if they don’t quit their jobs and stop supporting child abuse, they will be taking a one-way ticket to hell,” he said.

“We must not normalize child abuse.”

Viewers were divided over the video in the comments, with some others accusing the cronies of “harassing” the workers.

“What have the workers done to you?” one wrote.

“How the hell are the store associates responsible for marketing the company?!” a second user agreed.

“This is embarrassing, take this down,” commented a third.

Balenciaga has removed two shocking images showing two young girls holding a teddy bear in bondage-style gear from the gift shop section of her website

Others, however, applauded the tradies for “holding these creeps accountable.”

‘Great work. You are legends,’ someone said.

‘The truth – well done,’ said another.

“Next time I’ll pull out the megaphone,” a third man offered.

In an extended statement of apology on Monday, the fashion house took full responsibility for the teddy bear images and pulled the campaign from the internet.

Balenciaga has filed a $25 million (A$37 million) lawsuit against the production company and set designer allegedly responsible for the pictures.