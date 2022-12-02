Balenciaga is being attacked by Aussie tradies after the fashion company was accused of encouraging ‘child abuse’

Two Aussie traditions have stormed into a Balenciaga store to ask employees how they feel about working for a brand that “openly supports child abuse.”
Lachlan Kavanagh and Dale Farmilo walked into the luxury designer store in their traditional uniforms to confront staff and customers about a recent ad campaign.
The high-end fashion company sparked outrage with its 2022 Christmas campaign, which depicted children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage clothes.
In the photos, the children were also surrounded by empty wine and champagne glasses, adding even more to the unsettling setting.
Balenciaga has sparked outrage with his 2022 holiday ad campaign that depicted children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage attire (pictured)
“How do you feel about working for a company that openly supports child abuse? How do you feel about that?’ Mr Kavanagh asked employees.
“No opinion on child abuse?” he asked again.
“If that was my kid, f**k that would be awful, bro.”
The clearly uncomfortable employees continued to work as the men bombarded them with questions, with one man saying he had “no comment.”
Mr Farmilo told staff at the desk that the situation was ‘quite obvious’.
“I know if I worked for a company that openly approved of this, I’d be looking for a new job, guys,” he says.
Lachlan Kavanagh (left) and Dale Farmilo walked into the luxury designer store in their traditional uniforms to confront staff and customers about a recent ad campaign
The pair grew tired of the employees and decided to question their customers.
Mr Familo asked a man, who turned his head away from the camera, if he knew the luxury brand was “involved in child exploitation.”
“Not before,” he replied as the word “liar” flashed over the bars at the bottom of the screen.
‘Well, they are. I wouldn’t go shopping here,’ the trades shot back.
Mr Kavanagh questioned another customer who was dressed head-to-toe in black before announcing that the shop was full of ‘damned cowards’.
“How do you feel about working for a company that openly supports child abuse? How do you feel about that?’ Mr Kavanagh asks employees (pictured)
‘Look at them. They all walk away when we talk to them, can’t answer questions. You should all be ashamed of yourselves,” he said.
A customer sarcastically said to the men, “This is very Christian of you.”
‘Well, it is, yes. Exposing the works of darkness is Christian measure. We judge justly, that’s it, we judge justly,’ replies Mr. Farmilo.
Mr Kavanagh uploaded the video from the Balenciaga store to his Instagram page earlier this week with the hashtag #cancelbalenciaga.
“I had to let @balenciaga employees know that if they don’t quit their jobs and stop supporting child abuse, they will be taking a one-way ticket to hell,” he said.
Mr Kavanagh interrogates another customer dressed in black (left) before announcing that the shop is full of ‘damn cowards’
“We must not normalize child abuse.”
Viewers were divided over the video in the comments, with some others accusing the cronies of “harassing” the workers.
“What have the workers done to you?” one wrote.
“How the hell are the store associates responsible for marketing the company?!” a second user agreed.
“This is embarrassing, take this down,” commented a third.
Viewers were divided in the comments, while some others accused the bars of “harassing” the employees (pictured, customers at the Balenciaga store)
Balenciaga has removed two shocking images showing two young girls holding a teddy bear in bondage-style gear from the gift shop section of her website
Others, however, applauded the tradies for “holding these creeps accountable.”
‘Great work. You are legends,’ someone said.
‘The truth – well done,’ said another.
“Next time I’ll pull out the megaphone,” a third man offered.
In an extended statement of apology on Monday, the fashion house took full responsibility for the teddy bear images and pulled the campaign from the internet.
Balenciaga has filed a $25 million (A$37 million) lawsuit against the production company and set designer allegedly responsible for the pictures.
The Bondage Bears Christmas campaign
The scandal erupted when Balenciaga released its 2022 Christmas advertising campaign, which featured children posing with their cuddly sacks. The bags look like teddy bears and are dressed in BDSM clothing.
In the photo shoot, the children also appeared surrounded by empty wine and champagne glasses.
The distinctly adult themes immediately concerned many who questioned why children had ever been used.
Balenciaga initially ignored the scandal, seemingly allowing the photographer involved, Gabriele Galimberti, to take the heat.
He released a statement saying he had no control over the content of the shoot and eventually Balenciaga released his own statement agreeing with him and taking responsibility for the campaign.
It has now been taken off the internet.
The hidden child pornography documents
After the BDSM bear fiasco, eagle-eyed critics began scrutinizing the rest of Balenciaga’s campaigns.
They soon discovered that in the background of an image from the Spring ’23 campaign was a printout of a Supreme Court ruling on whether child pornography on the Internet can legally be considered freedom of expression.
In response to the bear scandal, many critics said it pointed to a disturbing pattern within Balenciaga.
Balenciaga was quick to blame North Six, a production company that helped arrange the filming, for including those documents.
They claimed that they entrusted all the props from the photo shoot to North Six and that their team was confident that everything inside was fake.
The disturbing book by an artist whose work depicts naked, castrated toddlers
Balenciaga has yet to answer for including a book by Michael Borremans in the background of two of the images from the Spring ’23 campaign.
Borremans is a Belgian painter whose work includes a disturbing 2017 series called Fire From The Sun.
It shows naked toddlers – some neutered – playing in a group and sometimes alone.
Lawyers for the brand have yet to answer DailyMail.com’s questions about how the book ended up on the photo shoot.
In this image from Balenciaga’s scrapped Spring ’23 campaign, Isabelle Huppert sits in front of a stack of books, including one celebrating Michael Borremans, a Belgian painter whose work is known for depicting castrated toddlers
Other work by Borremans includes his 2017 series Fire From The Sun, in which castrated toddlers and babies hold things that resemble severed limbs as they play naked together in a large group.
