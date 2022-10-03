‘Baldwinito dream team!’ Hilaria Baldwin shares first family portrait with all SEVEN children

Alec Baldwin looked over the moon as he was surrounded by his wife Hilaria and their seven children in the first family photo showing all family members.

The couple’s daughter, Ilaria, who was born late last month, was seen with all her siblings and both parents for the first time.

The sweet photo contrasted the dark cloud surrounding the 64-year-old actor as New Mexico prosecutors revealed he could face charges for fatally shooting cameraman Halyna Hutchins on the set of his western film Rust, though he claims that he never pulled the trigger on the prop gun.

The whole gang: Alec Baldwin, 64, and wife Hilaria, 38, looked over the moon for the first time in a family photo that showed all seven children — including baby Ilaria. Alec’s daughter Ireland from his marriage to Kim Basinger was not seen

The lovely family photo shows Alec at the foot of his bed with Hilaria, 38, by his side.

He was dressed in a black shirt and dark trousers with black socks, while she looked angelic in a white spotted slip with a lace top.

The Hunt For Red October star held one of their sons on his lap and beamed from ear to ear, while Hilaria flashed a sweet smile and pressed her cheek to another child.

She held baby Ilaria in her arms and rocked the back of her head.

Big day: ‘Our first photo with the smallest Baldwins! What a Baldwinito dream team,” Hilaria captioned her photo. She gave birth to Ilaria at the end of last month

Getting out: Also on Monday, Alec was seen with a stone face while on his way to lunch in New York City. The 30 Rock star covered up from the rain in a black jacket and wore charcoal pants with black loafers

Distinguished: He contrasted the dark look with his spiky salt-and-pepper hair and his cropped, mostly white, beard

In her caption, Hilaria noted that Ireland Baldwin, Alec’s eldest daughter from his marriage to Kim Basinger, was not in the photo.

‘Our first picture with the smallest Baldwins! What a Baldwinito dream team. Ireland, you are missed and loved ✨,” she captioned her Instagram post.

‘Now my love letter to’ [the photographer Eroula Dimitriou]: 20 years of friendship, you captured memories of my family since we were pregnant with Rafa. We are grateful to you.

‘Mum, artist, one cool cookie, multi-person… Rou makes taking pregnancy and family photos a joy. She has the patience of a saint, the calm of a wise woman, and the touch of a mama. We love you. Watch her and give her some love.’

On the way: He was seen loading a few bags in the trunk of a black SUV before eating

Baldwin could face serious criminal charges, as prosecutors in New Mexico indicated in a letter to the state’s financial council late last month that he may be one of those being prosecuted for the death of cameraman Halyna Hutchins.

Hutchins was the cinematographer on the western film Rust in New Mexico, which Baldwin was producing and starring in when Baldwin accidentally shot and killed her while holding a prop gun that appears to be loaded, breaking established security protocols.

Tough time: Baldwin could face serious criminal charges, as New Mexico prosecutors indicated in a letter to the state’s financial council late last month that he may be one of those being prosecuted for the death of cameraman Halyna Hutchins ; seen in February 2020

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies wrote in her letter that she was “ready” to charge four people.

While she did not specify what she intended to sue the individuals, she wrote that she… “certainly looking at all the murder and gun laws under the New Mexico criminal code.”

“One of the possible suspects is the well-known movie actor Alec Baldwin,” she continued.

The assistant DA asked for $635,000 to prosecute the cases, and she noted that she was asking such a high amount because they likely have experienced, high-profile attorneys.

In the end, the state decided to give her $317,000 to appoint a special prosecutor to take on the case.

Defense: Baldwin has continued to defend himself since the on-set tragedy, and he has tried to put the blame on production’s gun master Hannah Gutierrez-Reed; the late Halyna Hutchins in the photo

Baldwin has continued to defend himself since the on-set tragedy, and he has tried to put the blame on production gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez-Reed for saying the gun should never have been filled with live rounds and only should have been loaded with spaces.

Gutierrez-Reed was named in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Hutchins’ family, along with propmaster Sarah Zachry and assistant director Dave Halls, who allegedly handed the gun to Baldwin.

Baldwin, the film’s other producers and production company were also named in the suit.

Gutierrez-Reed has so far advanced a theory that someone may have sabotaged the gun by putting a bullet in it, and she has sued the police investigation into Hutchins’ death for failing to look for fingerprints and DNA evidence from the bullets on the set.

A detective from the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office told the gunsmith’s attorney that it “didn’t make sense” to test the bullets because they may have been handled by many people on the film set, according to email correspondence released by her Gutierrez reporter. Reed’s attorney.