Bald eagle ‘shows off a bit’ as he goes through TSA to give his ‘wings a break and fly commercial’ 

A bald eagle decided to rest its wings to soar through the friendly skies like the rest of us, as it surprised TSA agents at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Clark, a 19-year-old bald eagle at the World Bird Sanctuary, lined up with his handlers Monday to pass through a checkpoint in North Carolina, as seen via Twitter.

The TSAs official account for airports in the region even noted about its appearance.

They wrote: ‘TSA officers are used to seeing an eagle on their uniforms when they look over their shoulder, but I’m sure the @CLTAAirport Checkpoint A team did a double take when they got a real one earlier this week. saws.

“Our special guest was Clark the Eagle from the World Bird Sanctuary, who decided to give his wings a break and advertise. His airline notified us and we screened him and his handler. Clark is trained to spread his wings, and even showed off a little during the screening.’

It wasn’t a total surprise, as Clark’s handlers called ahead of time to prepare the agents for his flight.

Clark’s story is unique, according to the WBS website: ‘While all of Clark’s siblings were successfully released into the wild, Clark was hatched with shell abnormalities on his feet. Due to the deformities, Clark’s feet were not well protected against the cold in the winter and he suffered from frostbite and loss of toes.’

Due to his disability, he joined World Bird Sanctuary’s Eagle Flight Team and is one of the organization’s flying ambassadors.

In a video that has been viewed thousands of times on Twitter, one can be heard celebrating the bald eagle’s presence by mentioning a cleaned-up version of a song from the movie Team America: World Police, while saying “America, heck yeah.” mumbles.

Elijah Burke was the man who sang along, calling it “a sight to see” when he came home from a wedding with his girlfriend, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Mark Howell, a spokesperson for TSA Southeast, said this isn’t the strangest case of non-humans flying through the friendly skies. He’s witnessed baby cougars, penguins, and even a “service hen” with painted feathers.

For Clark’s trainer, Daniel Cone, it’s just another day at a security checkpoint.

He told ABC news: I’ve traveled with this eagle so many times that I don’t even think about it anymore’.

Cone added that he and Clark don’t mind the attention and even say ‘he’s a ham, he eats it’.

The officers put Clark through the same screening process as all service animals before he was allowed to fly. Cone has a custom carrier for the bird that fits into the bulkhead of the cabin.