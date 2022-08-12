Balaclava-clad knifeman creeps into a family’s living room as they slept [Video]

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

This is the chilling moment when a balaclava-clad knifeman walked into a family’s living room while they were asleep.

CCTV footage shows a man in a balaclava walking around with a knife while homeowner Jason Skilling, 53, was asleep in his living room in Chadderton, Greater Manchester.

The footage shows the man looking at Mr. Skilling, who was fast asleep, and then looking at the camera as he adjusts his balaclava.

Mr. Skilling’s wife, Adelle, 56, was sleeping upstairs at the time.

CCTV footage shows Jason Skilling, 53, asleep in his living room in Chadderton, Greater Manchester, when a man wearing a balaclava enters the living room and walks around with a knife

The knife man walks through the family’s living room while Mr. Skilling is fast asleep on the couch

The family doesn’t believe the man took anything and just walked through the living room

The family does not believe that the man took anything and just walked through the living room.

Adelle’s daughter Ashleigh Jones said: ‘My mother had checked the cameras they have in the house to keep an eye on their pets while they are away.

“She’d seen a man walk through the front room with a huge knife while my stepfather was sleeping on the chair.

“It’s really scary, it really scared my mom. She keeps thinking, what if we woke up.’

The footage shows the man looking at Mr Skilling, who was fast asleep, then looking at the camera as he adjusts his balaclava

Adelle’s daughter Ashleigh Jones said, “My mother had checked the cameras they have in the house to keep an eye on their pets while they are away.” Pictured: Jason and Adelle Skilling

She added that the family has increased “their security” at their home following the terrifying incident.

Ashleigh, 33, said: ‘They check the cameras all the time and make sure everything works.

“If they lock at night, my mom makes sure everything is locked when she goes to bed.

“My six-year-old son is terrified, he keeps talking about it and calls the man a serial killer because he has a knife.

“My first thought when I saw the video was, what if Jason had woken up.

The knife man sees the camera and then starts to readjust his balaclava

‘My mother doesn’t sleep very well, so sometimes she goes down at 3 am and has a cup of tea.

“It’s all so disturbing to know that person was there.

“It’s crazy to think that someone has been in a house like that, so close to you.

“I share what happened because it’s hot, and I know so many people who leave their windows open, stay up late at night, and then fall asleep on the couch.

“There are the elderly who sometimes get up at 3 a.m. and then go out into the garden. It’s so dangerous now, you’re not safe in your own home.’

Greater Manchester Police have been contacted for comment.