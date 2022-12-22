Bakery moving into former Food Florist space in Ballston Spa

BALLSTON SPA, NY (NEWS10) — Night Work Bread Co., an artisan sourdough bakery, is opening a physical location in Ballston Spa. The bakery is moving to the former location of The Food Florist at Wetenschapsstraat 3.

The Food Florist, a takeaway business, closed at the end of October. In a Facebook postwrote to the owner that the closure was due to the “severe staff shortage in this area” and that she would be moving the business back to Indianapolis.

Night Work Bread Co. owners, Leigh Rathner and Cindy Rosenberg, plan to open the bakery in February. Their products include sourdough bread, bagels, babka, biscuits, cinnamon rolls, scones and some seasonal additions.

Rathner and Rosenberg officially started the company in May 2021 after moving to Saratoga Springs from Los Angeles. The owners bake from the kitchen at 9 Miles East in Saratoga Springs and sell their produce at farmers’ markets. “It’s hard to do business all year round in the winter,” says Rosenberg.

They decided to open a physical location so people can get their products five to six days a week, Rathner said. This space will therefore make it possible to expand into prepared dishes and have a small café space.

While they haven’t finalized the menu yet, Rathner said it will include toast plates, with sourdough bread and two toppings such as ricotta, jam, smoked fish, cream cheese or almond butter. They will also have bagel sandwiches.

“Ballston Spa has a cool foodie community,” says Rathner. “It’s a step up from traditional small town food.”

Rathner said the building won’t need much renovation before they open, just some painting and resealing of the floor. However, they buy a giant professional bread oven with a stone hearth from North Carolina.

If you purchase Night Work Bread Co. products. before they open in February, you need to get them fast. None of their products will be available from Jan. 1 until they open, Rathner said.

You can visit Night Work Bread Co. visit at the Troy Waterfront Farmer’s Market in the Troy Atrium from 9am to 2pm on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. You can also find them at the Saratoga Farmer’s Market in the Wilton Mall from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.