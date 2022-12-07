Bakery chain accuses brother of STEALING cookie recipes and handing them to rival ‘Dirty Dough’

The Crumbl Cookies bakery chain has accused a former employee of stealing its recipes and leaking them to his brother, who later founded the rival Dirty Dough franchise.

Known as the #UtahCookieWars, Crumbl filed new allegations against his rival, which he sued in May for allegedly stealing his cookie and packaging designs.

Crumbl, which owns more than 600 franchises in 47 states, also claimed that Bradley Maxwell, a former process engineer at his company, stole 66 recipes that he allegedly gave to his brother, Bennett, the founder of Dirty Dough.

Bennett, who has criticized the lawsuit and mocked it with several advertisements in Salt Lake City, said his company is ready to hire an expert baker to testify about the difference between the candies.

Although he was initially concerned that his small startup would be sued by the giant Crumbl Cookies, Bennett said he was surprised by the claims against him.

‘I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? They think they own the chip cookie,” he told the Wall Street Journal.

Crumbl Cookies filed a lawsuit alleging startup rival Dirty Dough stole cookie recipes and packaging designs. Pictured: Dirty Dough cookies (left) and Crumble cookies (right)

Crumbl claims Dirty Dough founder Bennett Maxwell (left, pictured with his wife) received 66 Crumbl recipes from his brother Bradley, who worked on Crumbl’s process line

Bennett has denied the allegations and launched an ad campaign mocking the lawsuit and mocking Crumbl, which also sued another startup competitor, Crave.

After the initial filing of the lawsuit, Crumbl said a former Dirty Dough employee tipped them off about the alleged stolen files, according to the latest court records.

“Crumbl’s recipes are among its most valued assets and Crumbl carefully guards their secrecy to protect them from falling into the hands of competitors,” a Crumbl lawyer said in the filing.

According to the lawsuit, Bradley worked on Crumbl’s processing line from March 2019 to June 2019. The company claims Bradley used his position to learn Crumbl’s secrets.

The lawsuit also claims that Bennett applied to be a Crumble franchisee during that period, but was turned down and started his own business months later.

Bennett has repeatedly refuted the allegations. Bradley could not immediately be reached for comment.

Crumbl did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

After news of the lawsuit broke and the “Cookie Wars” began, Bennett launched an ad campaign mocking Crumbl for going after his startup.

“Cookies so good we’re being used,” read one of the advertisements.

Another said, “We don’t file lawsuits, we just have better cookies.”

Crumbl has since asked a court to order Dirty Dough to halt its campaign by mocking the case.

Crumbl’s lawyers said the rival has “spent its time and resources making videos mocking and belittling Crumbl and this lawsuit.”

“The defendant’s arrogant approach must stop,” the attorney said in a filing.

Crumbl alleges Dirty Dough copied its box design and cookie recipes and menu design

Pictured: A dirty box of dough along with several of her cookies

Dirty Dough has gained momentum by mocking the lawsuit with Crumbl. Bennett has attributed the lawsuit to his latest round of successes, including opening a new franchise in Saratoga Springs, New York (above).

Crumbl has made similar allegations against Crave, another candy startup also facing a lawsuit for stealing packaging and cookie designs.

As in the lawsuit against Dirty Dough, Crumb alleged that Crave also stole his concept of a “unique weekly rotating menu.”

The lawsuit against Crave claims that its co-founder, Trent English, visited a Crumbl location and applied to become a franchisee in 2019.

“The fact that Crave was founded by a former Crumbl applicant with knowledge of Crumbl’s business and brand identity shows that Crave was clearly aware of Crumbl and Crumbl’s trade dress,” the lawsuit says.

In addition to condemning the lawsuit against his own company, Bennett harshly criticized Crumbl for the lawsuit against Crave.

‘A billion dollar company suing 2 startups. Why? Because apparently, if you put sparks (into) your cookies, Crumbl thinks they own it,” Bennett wrote in a LinkedIn post in response to the lawsuits. Look out grandma, you better throw those sparks or you’ll be Crumbl’s next victim.

‘Crumbl Cookies, you are the leaders in the industry. We all admire your example of success. What’s up with this lawsuit?

Billion dollar company intimidating multiple startups with a lawsuit, all based on false statements? The industry is quite large for more than one cookie company.