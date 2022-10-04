Baker Tigga Mac lets the fan guess which item on the shelf at Chemist Warehouse is actually cake

<!–

A creative baker has wowed thousands after hiding her ultra-realistic cake on a pharmacy shelf.

Tigga Maccormack from Melbourne shared a video challenging fans to guess which item on the Chemist Warehouse shelf was made of cake.

She shocked viewers and the store’s cashier in a follow-up clip when she revealed that one of the bottles of Palmer’s Coco Butter moisturizer was actually an edible dessert.

Can you spot the cake? Talented baker Tigga Maccormack has gone viral for her TikTok videos in which she hides her ultra-realistic-looking cakes in shops and supermarkets

‘I’m here at the Chemist warehouse in Chadstone, I’ve hidden a cake and I want to see if you can find it,’ said Tigga as she scoured the aisles, encouraging followers to find her disguised cake.

Tigga has become known online for her ‘Spot the Cake’ series and said this was the ‘hardest yet’ even getting lost in the shop trying to find her creation.

Viewers were quick to comment with their guesses before the reveal.

In her latest ‘Spot the Cake’ video, Tigga got thousands to guess which item at Chemist Warehouse wasn’t real before revealing that one of Palmer’s moisturizers was edible

Tigga then took the ‘moisturizer’ to the till and shocked the worker behind the till by taking a large bite of the ultra-realistic looking cake

“Blue Nivea bottle without the sticker on top?” one person asked, while another speculated: ‘Green bottle, top shelf, far left?’.

But it was Palmer’s moisturizer on the third shelf down that turned out to be the cake that many said they guessed because the label was a slightly lighter blue than the others.

“I was so happy to see that I fooled so many people, but it was actually Palmer’s Coco Butter, now time to fool the cashier,” Tigga said as she took the cake off the shelf to bring to the register.

Just as the checkout clerk was about to scan, ‘moisturizer’ Tigga grabbed it back from her and took a large bite to the clerk’s shock and amusement.

‘I GOT TOTALLY CLOSE!’ one fan exclaimed in the comments.

‘I thought it was the one! The white part in the cocoa nib was much whiter than the others,’ wrote another.

‘I’ve given up guessing what the cake is. I’m always wrong,’ laughed a third.

Tigga revealed how she made the amazing cake, this time using a mold that resembled the exact size and shape of the moisturizer bottles.

She made the molds by placing two bottles of Palmer’s coconut butter in a silicone mat and letting it harden.

She then melted the two halves together with more melted white chocolate and put them on two edible labels

She poured white chocolate into the molds to make the outer layer and after setting, filled it with sponge cake and icing.

“It’s the first time we’ve ever done this, so the moment the cakes came out of the tins was a relief,” she said.

She then melted the two halves together with more melted white chocolate and put them on two edible labels.

“Normally I would hand cut my cake into shape, cover it with ganache and fondant, but I’m so glad we went this route because the cake turned out perfect,” she said, adding that she used real coconut butter in the recipe.