Bake Off’s Val Stones reveals she’s landed a voiceover role in a DC Comics film

Great British Bake Off star Val Stones has confirmed she has been given a voiceover in DC Comics’ DC League of Super-Pets, which was released earlier this year.

The reality star, 72, rose to fame on the baking show in 2016 and recently scored a part in the film opposite The Rock and Keanu Reeves.

The voice of Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood is also used in the film, which revolves around Superman and his friendship with his sidekick, Krypto the Super-Dog.

While confirming the voiceover in the movie to The sun, Val initially said she wasn’t aware her voice was being used in the film, which was released in July, until viewers told her.

“The biggest thing that’s happened since Bake Off is that Keanu Reeves and The Rock have to wait for me to say my words in the latest DC League Super-Pets movie,” Val told the publication.

“Honestly, I’ve had people say, ‘Val, we heard you in the latest movie,’ and I said, ‘Oh, I don’t know about this.’

Val said she was “embarrassed” not to know that her voice was being used in the film and said she had contacted producers.

“Anyway, I got a message back from them and they sent me something to sign,” she added.

The film also features voiceovers from Kevin Hart, John Krasinski and Olivia Wilde, among others.

Val rose to fame during the Great British Bake Off in 2016.

She lives near the town of Yeovil and is an avid baker and substitute teacher.