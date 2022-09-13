Bake Off star Laura Adlington revealed she felt suicidal after being trolled online

Great British Bake Off finalist Laura Adlington has revealed how she felt suicidal after being attacked by online trolls.

Laura told her story in the latest episode of the Should I remove that? podcast with Em Clarkson and Alex Light and said the counseling and support promised by Channel 4 never materialized.

2020 contestant Laura said things got worse leading up to the final, for which she was controversially chosen, sparking complaints from some viewers.

She said: ‘When it all really started, it was the week of the final. People were just awful and it was really personal stuff too.

“It was personal things like infertility and other personal things. People said things like, “It was no wonder you can’t have a baby>”

“It just got really bad. I remember thinking, not that I want to kill myself, but I remember crying in bed and thinking, this would be so much easier if I wasn’t there, if I didn’t exist.

“That was really a low point for me.”

Laura continued: ‘More needs to be done to control people on the internet. I’m all for free speech, but don’t be ad*** – that’s a real person with a beating heart.

“It’s damn disgusting what people can say and get away with.

Laura revealed how the abuse had affected her, adding: ‘I think after Bake Off I really lost my confidence because there was so much horrific around it’.

“And someone gave me some really bad advice and said, ‘Stay on Twitter because it might get you work. But it was so bad for my mental health. It was horrible.

“I remember reaching the final on Hermine, (and I was thinking) how the hell am I trending? And there were 120 Ofcom complaints about it.

“I think I posted a statement on Twitter saying you can be angry that your favorite person didn’t make it through.

“Actually I agree with you, but for the record, you weren’t there, you didn’t taste it.

“I explained that my pie always looks a bit rustic and that’s about it and it’s really about the taste and the taste.

Laura said the experience kept her from baking and that she rarely does it now.

She said: ‘We filmed Bake Off during a heat wave. I was away from home for seven weeks. Frankly, I was mentally and physically exhausted.

‘We didn’t really get support from the guides they promised or anything and by the end of the shooting I was literally [left feeling] like i’m done. I don’t even want to do it.

Ahead: Laura launched her Go Love Yourself podcast in January, aimed at empowering people to feel good about themselves and their bodies

“I just cried so much, but when I came out of Bake Off it really hit my confidence every time I was baking.

“I would be so in the back of my mind. I’d be like “you’re sh**, you’re sh**, you’re sh**, you’re sh**, you’re sh**”‘.

“I bake a little now, but not as much as I used to. I had lost my love a little bit.’

Despite her ordeal, Laura said she has no problem with those involved in making the program: “It’s a really good, healthy show, the whole crew and everyone is very nice.”

“I don’t know much about TV and stuff, but a lot of people tell me that TV isn’t such a fun place and people can be really b***hy and stuff.

“It’s the healthy show you see and love, but I think it’s obvious because we filmed it during the pandemic, they’d never done it before and as a result we were all just locked up in this kind of hotel and it was new to everyone.

“I am very grateful for it, because it has definitely changed my life. And now I’m doing something I really love.’

Laura launched her Go Love Yourself podcast in January, aimed at empowering people to feel good about themselves and their bodies.