Bake Off runner-up Kim-Joy Hewlett is married! Star shares photos from her Las Vegas wedding

British Bake Off star Kim-Joy Hewlett is married.

The baker — who finished runner-up on the show in 2018 — and her partner Nabil Homsi married in Las Vegas in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator.

Kim-Joy announced the happy news on Instagram with a series of photos from the day, writing: ‘Sooo…we’re MARRIED!!!!

Kim-Joy looked stunning in a bright orange dress as she posed with her new husband at Sin City’s famed Little Vegas chapel.

‘@nabiltravels is my favorite person, my best friend and the most genuine, kind and funny person. I can’t believe we are finally married, after meeting for the first time about 9 years ago!’ the newlywed told her Instagram followers.

She explained how she and her beau, who owns a string of comic book stores, decided at the last minute to hold a Vegas ceremony after booking a vacation to the party town.

“We knew we wanted to do something fun and stress-free (especially since we’ve already put so much time, money, and planning into renovating the house!) – and since we were already on our way to Vegas, we decided to just stay there. Marry !’

“It was just me and Nabil, and our friends Simon and Charlotte, who were on vacation with us. Oh… and Elvis Which is funny because we had to pick two Elvis songs and I didn’t know any of them. I just thought WHY not Elvis there, because we are in Vegas! (sic)’

Kim-Joy admitted her wedding day was “full of adventure and last-minute pure happiness,” and the happy couple plans to throw a party at home to celebrate with their friends and family.

She added: ‘The whole wedding was full of adventure and pure happiness at the last minute, which I hope bodes well for the future!’

‘I bought the orange dress the day before because the store clerk wore it and had the same hair color as me (and it was the last store we went to)!

“Nabil was literally given a ring in his size that morning while I was getting ready (and I used my engagement ring as mine – I’m going to get a real wedding ring later).

“We forgot all the important documents in the morning, so we had a side mission to zoom back to the hotel to pick them up – but we made it to the location just in time!”

“After we were officially married, we went to Omega Mart, an interactive, immersive art place and it was so cool!”

“And then we ran through great torrential rain and a thunderstorm to get to a taxi to take us to the hotel – and it was late, so we were afraid we wouldn’t find anywhere to eat – but we found a random place that served us pressed inside and the food turned out to be INCREDIBLE.’

And crucially, I had spare socks in my bag so I didn’t even have to eat with wet feet! The next day we went for a swim ‘I can’t believe I am now Mrs. Homsi . ben [heart emoji] and one day we’re going to have a party at home with friends and family.’

Celebrate: The couple marked their big day with dinner and a swim with their friends

She ended her long post with the words, “And hopefully this is a reminder that a wedding doesn’t have to be a certain way to be meaningful!”

“I love seeing beautifully planned weddings full of detail, but we knew that wouldn’t work for us personally. Do what works for you! #married #wedding #vegaswedding (sic)’

Kim-Joy and Ruby Bhogal finished second to Rahul Mandal in the show’s ninth series.

Ruby congratulated the 31-year-old star on her marriage, writing on Instagram: ‘Ohhhh KJ!!!! I’m so happy for you and @nabiltravels! And HOLY HELL THAT ORANGE DRESS! You look absolutely beautiful – we should all go to an Indian party to celebrate when I’m back in Leeds soon. Unbelievable news (sic)’

Former ‘Bake Off’ winner Candice Brown commented: ‘Oh my gosh, I love this!!! Congratulations (sic)’