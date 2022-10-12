Bairnsdale Secondary College: Student is rushed to hospital from with 'serious burns'
Student has been taken to hospital with ‘severe burns’ after an explosion in his school class
A male student was transported to hospital with upper body burns following a fuel drum explosion at a regional Victoria high school.
The Bairnsdale Secondary College teenager was airlifted to the Royal Children’s Hospital at around 11.20am on Wednesday.
He is in a serious but stable condition.
A Country Fire Authority spokeswoman said three firefighting units attended the scene, along with police, Worksafe and paramedics.
A statement released by the school this afternoon said: ‘There was an incident at the school this morning which resulted in a pupil being taken to hospital for their injuries.
‘The incident was quickly contained, there is no danger to pupils or staff and classes continue as normal.’
