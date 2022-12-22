Bainimarama calls in army to ‘maintain stability’ after Fiji election

Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said the prime minister and all ministers will remain in power until parliament formally votes on a new prime minister.
He also attacked New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta for releasing a congratulations to the elected government on social media, calling the post premature.
Mahuta later told Reuters that she was aware of the situation in Fiji and had encouraged all parties to allow the constitutional process to proceed.
“We are aware of the statement from the Fiji Police Commissioner,” she said. “We encourage all parties to allow the constitutional process to proceed.”
In a statement posted on Facebook, Bainimarama said that “reports of harassment by our citizens and violence against Indo-Fijian homes and businesses in the aftermath of the election are deeply distressing,” he said.
Opposition parties have disputed police reports that businesses or homes belonging to Fiji’s large ethnic Indian population were stoned to death after the election, and have demanded evidence of this.
Prime Minister-elect Sitiveni Rabuka and leaders of the other opposition parties had called on Bainimarama and FijiFirst to abide by the election results and to monitor the peaceful transfer of power in the coup-prone country.
National Federation Party leader Biman Prasad, whose party is part of the new governing coalition, said Sayed-Khaiyum was “holding the country to ransom”.
“He incites hatred and violence. He’s trying to create fear,” Prasad said.
“Everything he said was the sign of a sore loser. Someone who knows his party has rightfully been rejected by the people of this country.”
FijiFirst took 42.5 percent of the vote, while People’s Alliance took 36 percent, the National Federation Party nine percent and SODELPA just over five percent.
Prasad called on the police to investigate the behavior and language of the attorney general.
Bainimarama first seized power in a coup in 2006 before installing himself as prime minister a year later. He won a majority in the 2014 and 2018 democratic elections and lost it in the general election last week.
It will be Rabuka’s second time as prime minister, having also seized power in a coup in 1987 before restoring democratic elections in 1992. He then led the country until 1999.
AAP with Reuters