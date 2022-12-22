Bainimarama calls in army to ‘maintain stability’ after Fiji election

Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said the prime minister and all ministers will remain in power until parliament formally votes on a new prime minister.

He also attacked New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta for releasing a congratulations to the elected government on social media, calling the post premature.

Mahuta later told Reuters that she was aware of the situation in Fiji and had encouraged all parties to allow the constitutional process to proceed.

“We are aware of the statement from the Fiji Police Commissioner,” she said. “We encourage all parties to allow the constitutional process to proceed.”

In a statement posted on Facebook, Bainimarama said that “reports of harassment by our citizens and violence against Indo-Fijian homes and businesses in the aftermath of the election are deeply distressing,” he said.