Baillie Gifford UK growth performance has ‘continued a disappoint’

Baillie Gifford UK Growth trust ‘continued to disappoint’ as it underperformed the FTSE benchmark amid deteriorating conditions for the UK economy.

The trust, jointly managed by Iain McCombie and Milena Mileva, invests in small and medium-sized UK listed companies, meaning it is more sensitive to the volatility of domestic stocks.

While the FTSE 100 has been supported by oil and banking stocks and is up 0.9% this year, the domestically-focused FTSE 250 is down nearly 20% as headwinds in the UK economy worsen.

“Our short-term performance continued to disappoint, with the headwinds against our pronounced growth style… continuing,” said the co-managers.

Managers Iain McCombie and Milena Mileva said it was a ‘mistake’ not to sell the trust’s position in Just Eat sooner

Baillie Gifford UK TrustTotal NAV return per share fell 10.9 percent, while the benchmark FTSE All-Share fell 5.8 percent in the six months to October 31.

The total share price return over the six months fell 11.9 percent, while the discount increased from 11.8 percent to 13 percent.

The paradox is that in operational terms the portfolio continues to perform satisfactorily overall and activity in the portfolio has therefore been relatively low.

Since Oct. 31, the trust’s share price is up 11 percent to 165.6 pence, but remains down 31 percent to date and is trading at a discount of -12.47 percent.

Baillie Gifford UK Growth sold its position in Just Eat, labeling the decision not to sell sooner as a ‘mistake’ following the ‘disastrous’ US takeover.

It said: ‘Our concern is that fierce competition from incumbents and other parties that encourage competition, such as Amazon, will mean that companies will never be able to take advantage of network advantages.’

It strengthened its positions in Wise and Experian, which were “undeservedly downgraded given their strong fundamentals.”

This week, Wise announced that first-half income had grown 63 per cent year-on-year and pre-tax profit had risen 173 per cent to £51.3m.

The trust also bought positions in IT company Softcat and software company Kainos, which it sees as beneficiaries of a long-standing structural trend in IT investment.

McCombie and Mileva pointed to Howden Joinery, AutoTrader and Volution as the main detractors in the portfolio due to market concerns about an economic downturn.

“All of these companies have attractive longer-term growth opportunities and strong balance sheets to weather any short-term turbulence,” they said.

It also took a hit from its investment in Molten Ventures, formerly Draper Esprit, which invests in privately held tech companies and has plummeted more than 60 percent this year.

‘Markets correctly assumed that the fall in valuations in the listed market would have an impact on the book value of Molten’s investments; although the pessimism ingrained in its share price, when compared to the most recent amortized valuation of its assets, seems to us exaggerated.

“Finally, not owning key oil reserves in the period was again the other notable detractor to our relative performance.”