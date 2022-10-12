Bailey’s gambit

This article is an on-site version of our Unhedged newsletter. Sign Up here to receive the newsletter directly to your inbox every weekday

Good morning. It seems that Unhedged has become a column about the gold market for now. This is an odd position for a Wall Street column to be in. But the gilded drama is symbolic of the kind of things that happen in moments like these. The plot is universal, even if the players are local. Email us: robert.armstrong@ft.com and ethan.wu@ft.com.

Why the BoE is rolling the dice

Here’s a remark that requires some explanation:

“My message to the affected funds and all companies is that you now have three days,” Bailey said at the Institute of International Finance’s annual meeting in Washington on Tuesday. “You have to get this done.”

That’s Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey yesterday, who told the market in a firm tone that the BoE’s special buy-back operation would end on Friday as planned. This is a guess, albeit a calculated one, by Bailey and the BoE. Will it pay off?

If you catch up on the gilded drama now, it goes like this:

Prologue: The UK has very high inflation.

Scene 1: The government announces a fiscally expansionary budget, with energy subsidies and unfunded tax cuts. Stamps sell off and yields jump up.

Scene 2: The yield jump causes the hedges of pension funds, intended to protect against falling interest rates, to go in the wrong direction. Faced with margin calls, the pension funds sell what they can, namely gilts, further increasing returns.

Scene 3: The BoE steps in and buys long-term government bonds, but not many sellers take up the bank’s offer. The defeat continues and spreads with even more violence to the inflationary gold market.

Scene 4: The bank also starts buying linkers and the market calms down for a day – but in a cliffhanger, Bailey makes the comments quoted above. Will the market meekly accept the governor’s stern talk, or will it call it his bluff?

Scene 5 starts this morning.

Why would Bailey seize the opportunity to offer the market an ultimatum at such a sensitive time, jeopardizing the bank’s credibility? If the market is still in disarray on Friday, then what happens? It’s not obvious, but it can be ugly. The pound/dollar exchange rate saw the risks in Bailey’s gambit and swooned:

It is important not to read too much into this. The pound is still above the level (about $1.07) it reached immediately after the UK “mini” budget was announced. But still: spooky.

The only justification for taking this risk that Unhedged may get its head is that the BoE is keenly focused on its inflation mandate. It will not tolerate even the appearance of continuing quantitative easing with new means or, worse, indulging in outright yield curve control.

This may be a position worth pursuing. The UK CPI rose 10 percent year-on-year in August, and yesterday employment data made it clear that the labor market remains very tight indeed.

However, it should be noted that the BoE has now presented the market with two challenges. The Friday time limit is one. The other is that the bank has made it clear that even as bond buying continues, it is quite willing to haggle with sellers over price. We noted in yesterday’s letter that, at least before Tuesday, the bank’s bond purchases were billions of pounds below its self-imposed purchase limits. It has described which offers she will accept as follows:

The couch . . . reserves the right to set a maximum price/minimum yield that will be applied to auctions. These minimum prices/revenues are reviewed prior to each auction to ensure consistency with the backstop nature of the scheme. The Bank is studying demand patterns and will continue to use reserve prices to ensure that the tool’s backstop objective is met. In addition, the Bank stands ready to adjust all other parameters of the auction to achieve that goal.

Without parsing exactly what this might mean (several people close to the gold-plated market told Unhedged they’re not completely clear on this), we can say with certainty that this is far from “whatever it takes”. The BoE is apparently concerned that pension funds are not using the scheme for emergency liquidity, but to secure favorable prices for their bonds. “They don’t want the market to be tricked,” as one observer put it to me.

It is not clear that a little price insensitivity to a temporary bond market intervention poses a major threat to the bank’s price stability mandate. But if the bank is not only concerned about inflation, but also about maintaining a semblance of independence from the government – if it is concerned about being charged with “moneying the debt” or something like that – then her thrift about the price. feeling.

Behind Bailey’s ultimatum may be the view that, although pension funds have a liquidity problem, they are not absolutely in trouble. The thought might be: if you’re not willing to take the prices we’re offering on Friday, then you don’t really need our help. And this may well be true. Remember that in the long run, higher interest rates are good for retirement plans because they ease the liabilities of the plans.

But even if retirement plans aren’t so desperate, there’s a chance the stalemate could cause a nasty financial mishap. Here’s how Edward Al-Hussainy of Columbia Threadneedle sums up the worst-case scenario:

The Bank of England entered the market, which has been disrupted by the liquidity needs of pension funds. It says: you are desperate, sell at today’s low prices; we won’t pay you what the bonds were worth two weeks ago. But the pension funds really don’t want to become forced sellers and crystallize losses on their bonds. They say this market will get better next week, we don’t sell here. So, hypothetically, the pension funds may not sell and the bank may not buy. And next week the BoE will be out of the market. Let’s say the yields go up again. The pension funds are again faced with a margin call. But this time there is no BoE and the funds have to be liquidated at even lower prices. . . thus, a liquidity problem can become a solvency problem.

The threat of solvency problems in pension funds could force the BoE’s reputation back into the market to pieces. It is well and good to fight moral hazard. But a lot is at stake here.

Good news, then, that the intervention on Tuesday seemed to work reasonably well. The BoE purchased just under £2 billion in inflation-linked bonds and £1.4 billion in vanilla gilts, the biggest day yet. Yields on 10-year lefts fell by 5 basis points, and 30-year bonds, both stock and inflation-linked, showed relatively modest gains in yields.

Perhaps the market will step in when it matters. Mr. Bailey better hope so.

A good read

The bid-ask spread is wide in taupe suede leather Birkenstocks.