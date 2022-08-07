Bailey Smith confirms romance with girlfriend Gemma Dawkins as the couple step out in Melbourne

Western Bulldogs star Bailey Smith has confirmed his romance with girlfriend Gemma Dawkins.

The couple, who first sparked romance rumors in May, looked in love when they were spotted holding hands in Melbourne on Sunday.

Bailey, 21, cut a casual figure in a white graphic T-shirt, loose jeans and black sneakers as the couple walked their dog.

He completed his casual streetwear ensemble with a cap.

Gemma, meanwhile, looked effortlessly stylish in a white sweater and black pants.

She paired her look with a matching white cap and sneakers.

Bailey confirmed he was dating Dawkins during an interview in May.

He said his girlfriend’s father had seen him in shirtless ads for fashion brand Cotton On, which are currently appearing on billboards across the country.

‘It is funny. My girlfriend’s dad drives past it every day,” Smith revealed.

“It’s hilarious… It’s interesting, but I don’t pay too much attention to it.

‘I’m trying not to. I just focus on my footy because that’s what comes first, and all those other rewards with Cotton On and [energy drink] Monster comes next.

‘As long as I keep performing and working hard during the week, all those other fruits and exciting things will come.’

Smith confirmed he was dating Dawkins (pictured) during an interview in May