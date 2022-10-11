Bail hearing begins for Perth sex worker Nardia Spice's alleged murder

Jones was allegedly pressured to dig the grave and did not participate in the attack

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A woman accused of digging a grave in a quiet dog park to hide the body of her allegedly murdered housemate claims she was unaware of the plan to kill the mother-of-six.

Jesse Desmond Jones appeared in the Perth Magistrates Court on Monday to apply for bail with her lawyer and told the court she should not be sent to prison ahead of her trial because she allegedly played only a minor role in the death of Perth sex worker Nardia Louise Spice .

Police allege Ms Spice was lured to Byford’s dog park under the pretense of sex work by her three housemates – married couple Eve Marsh and Zachariah Dean Brough and a 24-year-old man – before she was brutally killed on September 23.

Jones, 26, is accused of helping his housemates bury the 40-year-old mother in bush along Ronan Road in Jarrahdale in south-west Perth.

Mother-of-six Nardia Louise Spice (above) was allegedly murdered by her housemates on September 23

Couple Eve Marsh and Zachariah Dean Brough (above) and a 24-year-old man are accused of murdering Mrs Spice before burying her with the alleged assistance of Jesse Desmond Jones

The court heard during Ms Jones’ bail that Ms Spice was discovered two weeks after she was allegedly murdered with serious head injuries.

Police believe Ms Spice’s suspected killers hit her in the back of the head, tied her hands with cable ties, wrapped her in plastic and dumped her in the boot of a car to drive 25km to her bush grave.

It is claimed that the plan was brokered.

Jones’ lawyer, Hamish Glenister, said she was unaware her housemate was killed and played no part in planning the alleged attack.

“As far as the accused knew, Ms Spice was going to the dog park to provide sexual services. She intended to give her a lift home,’ Glenister told the court.

Mrs Spice was buried in the bush about 25km from where she was allegedly murdered (picture shows where Mrs Spice’s body was found)

The court heard Ms Jones was sleeping in her car outside the dog park waiting to collect Ms Spice when she was allegedly asked to drive to another location.

Ms Jones claims that when she arrived she saw Marsh, Brough and the other accused man dragging Ms Spice’s body from the boot of a car and into the bush.

She was then allegedly told to dig Ms Spice’s grave or she would “get the same” as Mr Glenister, arguing she was “scared” of playing a role in the alleged murder.

Ms Jones, who was born male but identifies as female, is at risk of being remanded in custody at Hakea Prison, an all-male prison.

Glenister said she would be at significant risk as a transgender woman in prison and argued she should be released on bail as she has no prior criminal history.

Mrs Jones claims she was threatened and pressured into digging the grave for Mrs Spice by her housemates Eve Marsh and Zachariah Dean Brough (above) and a 24-year-old man

The court also heard that Mrs Jones was recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, an immune condition that attacks the protective covering of nerves, and was still waiting to see a neurologist.

Glenister added that Ms Jones accepted responsibility for allegedly digging the grave, gave a statement to police and was willing to be a witness for the prosecution.

However, police prosecutors opposed Jones’ release on bail because she was charged with a serious crime.

There is no allegation that Ms Jones touched or handled the body, but police allege she ‘deliberately tried to cover up evidence’ and helped the co-accused.

Magistrate Kelly Thompson adjourned another bail hearing for two weeks and ordered a home detention report.

She said she did not accept that Ms Jones played only a minor role in the alleged murder, but she must consider whether she was forced to take part under duress.