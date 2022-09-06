Bahamas Olympic sprinter Shavez Hart shot dead after trying to break up argument outside nightclub

<!–

Bahamian Olympic sprinter Shavez Hart has been shot dead after trying to end an argument outside a nightclub at 2 a.m., just four days before his 30th birthday.

Hart, 29, was killed in the early hours of Saturday morning trying to stop a group of men from fighting in the parking lot of a nightclub in Mount Hope in the Abaco Islands of the Bahamas.

One of the men involved in the altercation reportedly left the parking lot and pulled a gun from his car before shooting Hart in the chest.

Hart, who competed in the Rio 2016 Olympics and has a wife and son, was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. He would have turned 30 on Tuesday.

A suspect was later arrested and remanded in custody, local media reported.

Hart’s mother, Shammaine Hart, told the… Nassau Guardian: ‘He was such a good son – very quiet and always helpful. He did a lot of community work and always tried to give something back. I will certainly miss him.’

The country’s prime minister, Philip Brave Davis, paid tribute to Hart, saying the Bahamas is “blessed to have a great athlete who carries our flag around the world.”

Davis said on Twitter: “On behalf of my family and the people of the Bahamas, I offer my sincere condolences to the family of Shavez Hart.

“As a country, we are blessed with a great athlete who carries our flag all over the world. Ann and I will keep the Shavez family in our thoughts and prayers.”

Bahamian Sports Minister Mario Bowleg said: “It is with great sadness that I extend my sincere condolences to the family of the late Olympian Shavez Hart!”

Hart was an eight-time Bahamian champion in the 100-meter and 200-meter dash.

He qualified for the Rio 2016 Olympics with a time of 10.10 seconds in the 100-meter dash – a personal best that meant he became the third fastest Bahamian of all time.

Hart had previously attended Texas A&M University, where he participated in track events.

He competed in the 2013 CAC Championships and won the gold medal in the 4x100m relay in Morelia, Mexico.