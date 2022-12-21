Bahamas hands over FTX founder to face US charges

By Ken Sweet and Rebecca Blackwell | Associated Press

NASSAU, Bahamas — Bahamian authorities said on Wednesday that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has been extradited to the United States, where he faces criminal charges in connection with the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange.

The Bahamas Attorney General’s office said Bankman-Fried would leave for the United States later Wednesday, noting he had waived his right to challenge the extradition.

Reporters on the scene witnessed Bankman-Fried leaving a Nassau magistrate in a dark SUV earlier Wednesday. The vehicle was later seen arriving at a private airfield near Nassau Airport, from where it is expected to be flown to the United States. He lands in New York and is likely to appear before a US judge on Thursday.

“The Bahamas has determined that the preliminary arrest and subsequent written consent of (Bankman-Fried) to be extradited without formal extradition proceedings complies with the requirements of the (U.S.-Bahamas Extradition Treaty) and the extradition law of our country” , the statement said. Bahamian Attorney General Ryan Pinder, in a statement.

Bahamian authorities arrested Bankman-Fried last week at the request of the US government. US prosecutors allege that he played a central role in the rapid collapse of FTX and concealed his problems from the public and investors. The Securities and Exchange Commission said Bankman-Fried illegally used investor money to buy real estate on behalf of himself and his family.

The 30-year-old could potentially spend the rest of his life in prison.

Bankman-Fried was released on bail Friday after a Bahamian judge ruled he posed a flight risk. The founder and former CEO of FTX, once worth tens of billions of dollars on paper, is being held in the Bahamas’ Fox Hill Prison, which has been cited by human rights activists as having poor sanitation and infested with rats and insects.

Once he returns to the US, Bankman-Fried’s lawyer may request that he be released on bail.

Sweet reported from Charlotte, North Carolina.