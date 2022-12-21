Bahamas hands over FTX founder to face US charges

US
By Jacky
By Ken Sweet and Rebecca Blackwell | Associated Press

By Ken Sweet and Rebecca Blackwell | Associated Press

NASSAU, Bahamas — Bahamian authorities said on Wednesday that former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has been extradited to the United States, where he faces criminal charges in connection with the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange.

The Bahamas Attorney General’s office said Bankman-Fried would leave for the United States later Wednesday, noting he had waived his right to challenge the extradition.

Reporters on the scene witnessed Bankman-Fried leaving a Nassau magistrate in a dark SUV earlier Wednesday. The vehicle was later seen arriving at a private airfield near Nassau Airport, from where it is expected to be flown to the United States. He lands in New York and is likely to appear before a US judge on Thursday.

“The Bahamas has determined that the preliminary arrest and subsequent written consent of (Bankman-Fried) to be extradited without formal extradition proceedings complies with the requirements of the (U.S.-Bahamas Extradition Treaty) and the extradition law of our country” , the statement said. Bahamian Attorney General Ryan Pinder, in a statement.

Bahamian authorities arrested Bankman-Fried last week at the request of the US government. US prosecutors allege that he played a central role in the rapid collapse of FTX and concealed his problems from the public and investors. The Securities and Exchange Commission said Bankman-Fried illegally used investor money to buy real estate on behalf of himself and his family.

The 30-year-old could potentially spend the rest of his life in prison.

