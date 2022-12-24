Bahaha humbug: the (un)official Christmas cracker jokes for 2022

How did the three wise gangsters launder money at Christmas?

They searched for The Star! How do you get to Mar-a-Lago without paying $200,000 to join?

A search warrant! Boom-tish! Credit:YouTube What happens when Green MPs get together for a joke?

bander! Why did Harry and Meghan make a documentary for Netflix?

Because Sussex sells!

What is Simon Holmes A Court’s favorite takeout order?

A winter deal! Which seabird would rather travel by fast train than fly?

An albotross What is the difference between Santa Claus and Peter Dutton?

One lives at the North Pole; the other’s polls have gone south! What will be the vaccination policy at next year’s Australian Open?

They allow Novaks! Why did the Victorian Liberals look for a new leader who wouldn’t blink an eye?

Because Dan Andrews’ biggest vulnerability is the stairs!

What’s the one card NSW Labor won’t send anyone this Christmas?

A cashless playing card! What did the AFP call its file on George Christensen?

The Manila map! What did the volunteer flood rescuers in Lismore have and how much more did they earn?

Tinnies! What happened to the coalition votes in Warringah on Election Day?

It was developed! What is the easiest way to get on the internet in 2022?

Become an Optus customer!

Who lost the Victorian election?

Some guy! Why not play Cluedo against Brian Houston?

He won’t tell anyone the Reverend did it! Which economic indicator did Josh Frydenberg significantly lower and then increase by one?

The unemployment rate! What’s riskier than self-driving mode on a Tesla?

Put Elon Musk in the driving seat! Why did David Littleproud mime his banquet hall?

Because he’s against the Voice!