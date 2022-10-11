Bag that resembles a PIGEON is becoming a hit with celebrities

<!–

We have become accustomed to seeing celebrities walking around with small dogs in handbags as a fashion accessory.

Now it seems the latest fad to capture the imagination of the rich and famous is holding a pigeon to their chest.

Actress Sarah Jessica Parker, 57, was spotted with one of the bags – which are flying off fashion store shelves – while filming in New York for the second series of Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That.

Her character Carrie Bradshaw completed the look in a khaki jumpsuit and patterned heels.

The £650 resin bag from British brand JW Anderson is 3D printed and realistically pigeon-sized, big enough to hold just a phone and a small wallet.

Without a zipper or lock, the bag is opened by lifting the pigeon’s right wing, which has the brand’s logo printed on the inside.

The company says it’s designed to be used ‘in the hand like a clutch bag’, so the wearer looks like they have the bird under their arm.

It has taken the fashion world by storm and is sold out in stores and can only be pre-ordered online – for delivery in February.

Singer Sam Smith was another celebrity spotted with the clutch at the Harris Reed show during London Fashion Week last month.