The New York Yankees traded for St Louis Gold Glove winning midfielder Harrison Bader before Tuesday’s trade deadline in a deal that sent pitcher Jordan Montgomery the other way.

The Bronxville, New York native may be thrilled to be returning to the team from his hometown, but he’s not likely to put on a pair of cleats while his foot is in a hiking boot.

Bader has suffered from plantar fasciitis since June and is currently wearing a hiking boot for the first time in two weeks.

“I just couldn’t be happier to be here,” he said. “Obviously it’s been a tough year, with the boot and all, not being 100 percent healthy.

‘But this organization does its homework, I can assure you, and it is perfectly manageable. I’m just focused on coming back and helping this team win.”

Bader may not be available until September, reports say, but both he and Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman believe the transaction was still a good move.

“Harrison Bader is one of the elite centerfielders in the game. And so he provides a lot of jobs for us, for our manager, if he’s healthy, and we’ve definitely done a deep dive into his medical records.” Cashman explained to reporters

“And there’s a lot of optimism and belief that sometime in September we can unwrap that gift and use it as a manager’s pick.”

Even while playing through injury, Bader has hit 256 with a .673 OPS and 15 steals, along with -2 defensive points saved in midfield in 72 games this season.

According to Bader, doctors have “tried everything but nothing” which is why he has waited so long to be put in the walking boot.

The Yankees are sure to miss the impact Montgomery had in the rotation, but they are still in great shape as they optimistically wait for Bader’s place to snag fly balls in the outfield.

New York currently ranks first in the American League East with the best record in the AL at 70-36.

“I’m confident I’ll be back this year,” Bader said.