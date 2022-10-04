Bad roads reduce trade volumes by 18%

Journal of Urban Economics (2022). DOI: 10.116/j.jue.2022.103473″ width=”640″ height=”437″/> Distance versus travel time in intra- and international bilateral connections. Notes: Mean over distance is the % ratio between road distance and great circle distance, both in km. Avg. road speed indicates the average vehicle speed on the fastest road link, in km/h, while avg. direct speed refers to the average theoretical speed at the most direct (= great circle distance), in km/h. Credit: Gabriel J. Felbermayr et al, Urban Economy Magazine (2022). DOI: 10.116/j.jue.2022.103473



Economists from the HSE University and the Vienna University of Economics and Business have discovered why, all else being equal, trading goods across borders can be more expensive than trading the same goods within state borders. They argue that one of the reasons is the underdeveloped infrastructure in border regions. Their study was published in the Urban Economy Magazine.

Developed countries spend about 3% of their budget on maintaining and expanding their transportation networks, while developing countries sometimes spend even more – up to 10% of their budget. studies show that freight transport costs, trade volumes and, as a result, the economic well-being of a region largely depend on road conditions. However, the quality of road infrastructure and the speed and cost of freight transport differ from region to region. In particular, the quality of roads in border areas differs considerably from that in interior areas of a country.

In their study, the authors examined distance data between 220 cities in Europe using three measures: the formal “straight-line” distance (whether or not such a direct road exists); the distance by road, taking into account that persons and goods travel on existing roads of sufficient quality; and the travel time.

The first measure is always less than the second, and sometimes much less, when suitable roads are not always available and drivers have to take detours. The empirical analysis showed that the distance by road between cities within a country is significantly smaller than between cities of different countries with the same distance in a straight line. Particularly within countries, the distance by road between two cities is on average 9% higher than the distance in a straight line. However, if these cities are located in different countries, this difference increases to 30%. Travel times also differ significantly, with cross-border journeys taking 28% longer than domestic journeys of the same distance.

Alexander Tarasov, associate professor of the Faculty of Economics at HSE and co-author of the study, noted: “Empirical studies show that trade volumes between regions in different countries are significantly lower than those between ‘identical’ regions within a single country. This is the so-called “border effect”. It cannot only be explained by customs regulations. It takes place, for example, in Europe, where borders are open. In some cases, it is even observed in intra-country trade, when inter-regional trade is lower than those within a region, other things being equal.”

The researchers tried to explain the above differences, assuming that the government in each country invests optimally in the transport infrastructure and that there is no international coordination of the investment. As a result, a country spends more on roads connecting the interior of the country than on cross-border highways and roads. To some extent this is the well-known “free-rider problem”, where every country counts on each other when investing in border regions. This in turn increases the distance and travel time between locations in different countries and thus becomes an additional barrier to international trade. It is worth noting that even in a region like the European Union, almost all road maintenance funds are allocated at the state level. Centrally at the EU level, only a handful of projects are planned, representing only about 1% of all infrastructure spending.

The model developed also made it possible to quantify the average effect of underinvestment in transport infrastructure on international trade volumes. In particular, it has been shown that underinvestment in transport infrastructure in border regions increases the “border effect” by 21%. This in turn increases the cost of cross-border transport and is estimated to reduce volume by an average of 18%.

“More investments in cross-border transport infrastructure require international coordination,” Alexander Tarasov summed up. “Without it, countries will of course invest less than necessary, and this will affect time, costs and trading volume.”

