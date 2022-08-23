Bad news for Nick Kyrgios as he faces court over allegedly assaulting his ex-partner Chiara Passari

<!–

A magistrate has rejected Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios’ bid for a three-month suspension in his assault case.

The case came before the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday morning.

The 27-year-old was not in court for the listing as he remains in America for the US Open, but was represented by Canberra attorney Michael Kukulies-Smith who asked for the case to be listed for November 25, where he will receive a lawsuit. would submit an application.

Nick Kyrgios (right) to appear in court for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari in January 2021

The assault charge relates to a January 2021 incident reported to ACT police in December.

The charges are related to an incident involving his ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari.

Mr Kukulies-Smith would not foreshadow the nature of the application but said he would be able to finalize the matter.

He said the November date was appropriate for Kyrgios, as he spends “very little time in the ACT.”

Nick Kyrgios kisses ex-girlfriend Chiara Passari while the two were dating

Kyrgios and Passari visit the Abraham Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC in August 2021

But Magistrate Louise Taylor was unimpressed, saying she was “not quite sure what the reason for secrecy is” regarding Mr Kukulies-Smith’s foreshadowed application.

She also disagreed with giving Kyrgios his preferred date due to his tennis schedule, which often sees him outside of Australia.

“Many defendants have cases that they might like to have in court,” said Ms. Taylor.

The prosecution told the court that they did not support the secret nature of Mr Kukulies-Smith’s application.

Nick Kyrgios (pictured) crashed out of the Cincinnati Open after losing to Taylor Fritz

Kyrgios was given a six-week extension until October 4, when his lawyer will support his request.

The case comes from the back of the world No. 26 who lost to Taylor Fritz at the Cincinnati Open and failed to make the last 16.

The US Open kicks off on August 29.